90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoilers: Alina is lying to Caleb about living with her ex

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars Alina Kasha and Caleb Greenwood already had an awkward start to their first in-person meeting, but things are about to get even more uncomfortable.

After talking for several years online, the pair finally met in person and things started off a little rocky.

Caleb – who knew that Alina has a physical disability – wasn’t quite prepared for what that entails and how much help she needed to get around.

Alina was left disappointed when Caleb fell asleep during their first night together but by the next day, the pair got more comfortable with each other. However, in a clip for the upcoming episode, Alina admitted to keeping a secret from Caleb and that revelation might end their romance before it even gets off the ground.

Alina has not told Caleb about living with her ex-boyfriend

We have a sneak peek of what’s to come on Sunday night’s episode of Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Alina has some explaining to do.

After spending a romantic night with Caleb, the Russian native is getting attached and wants to have a serious conversation with him about their relationship. But before she does that Alina needs to confess to a secret she’s been keeping about her ex-boyfriend who she was still living with while talking to Caleb.

“My ex and I, we were still together at the time when things were getting serious with Caleb and I,” confessed Alina in the clip. “We actually lived together and I hid this fact from Caleb.”

She continued, “I didn’t tell Caleb cause I didn’t want him to back off, so I just ended up not telling him at all.”

Alina wants to come clean to Caleb about her past

In the scene, the Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star opened up to her BFF Elijah about where things stand with Caleb after their rendevous the night before.

Elijah thinks his friend should have a serious talk with Caleb about where their relationship is going, but before she gets to that conversation she has to fess up about something else.

“I have to come clean to Caleb about my past because I don’t feel comfortable pushing him for answers about our future while I’m still holding on to this secret,” admitted Alina.

The 27-year-old continued, “He’s a guy who always tries to tell the truth so I really don’t know how he’s gonna react to hearing that I lied to him. So I just hope it’s not gonna screw all the things up.”

Check out the sneak peek below and watch the full scene play out on Sunday night.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.