90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Ximena is not excited to see Mike on his return trip to Colombia

Ximena wasn’t thrilled to see Mike when he returned to Colombia and called him “very clingy.” Pic credit: TLC

In this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mike Berk was not met with the enthusiasm from his fiance Ximena Cuellar that he hoped upon his return to Colombia.

This season on Before the 90 Days, Mike traveled nearly 3,000 miles, all the way from New York to Colombia, to meet his online love interest, Ximena, for the first time.

By the end of Mike’s trip to Colombia, he and Ximena were engaged. During the last episode of Before the 90 Days, Mike had to travel back home, but promised Ximena he would return in a few months.

In a new clip from Sunday’s episode, Mike made good on his promise to Ximena, but he wasn’t exactly met with excitement from his fiancée.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Ximena Cuellar says Mike Berk is ‘a very clingy person’

After greeting Mike, Ximena sat down for a confessional where she revealed that things were much more exciting the first time she and Mike met.

“This trip is very different than the first trip because the first time Mike came, I was super in love,” Ximena told the cameras. Mike’s first trip was still new and exciting, but since Ximena has had time to think about their relationship, she began having doubts about the dynamic of their relationship.

“But since Mike left Colombia, I have thought a lot about how Mike is a very clingy person,” Ximena revealed. “I mean, I like my space.”

Mike’s trip to Colombia didn’t get off to a good start

Things got off to a not-so-great start when Mike joined Ximena on her couch. Ximena noticed something stinky and told Mike, “It really smells like poop.”

Mike discovered he had dog poop on the bottom of his shoe, which he tracked through Ximena’s living room and on her rug. Although Mike offered to buy her a new rug, Ximena wanted more than that.

“You’re going to go up to the laundry room with a brush under it,” Ximena demanded.

During his confessional, Mike admitted, “Not off to the best start. Ximena is very meticulous about the house. Everything’s dusted, cleaned, and I literally just tracked in dog poop on the carpet.”

Before the clip ended, Ximena and Mike disagreed over whether he was supposed to come that month and visit, further adding to their different ways of seeing things.

Some 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers feel that Ximena is using Mike for money and a green card. But Mike doesn’t see things that way.

During an Instagram Q&A session, Mike received a comment from a critic who told him of Ximena, “She’s using you. You deserve better.”

Mike clapped back, defending his relationship with Ximena, and told the critic, “I don’t need your negativity.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.