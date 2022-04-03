90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Will Alina and Caleb be at the Tell All?

Alina Kozhevnikova and Caleb Greenwood will not be part of the Tell-All special since being fired from the show. Pic credit: TLC

The current season of Before the 90 Days has been filled with lots of drama and shocking twists.

The fandom was flipped upside down when Alina Kozhevnikova came under fire for a racist social media post she made in the past. As time went on, more posts were uncovered, showing Alina using derogatory terms and offensive language.

Before long, the network made the decision to fire her from the show, along with Caleb Greenwood, whom she was in a relationship with. Now that the Tell All special is just around the corner, some fans may be wondering if the couple will show up and get a proper ending to their story.

Will Alina and Caleb be part of the Tell All?

In January, TLC decided that Alina and Caleb would no longer be part of the 90 Day Fiance series. The couple initially gained popularity for their unique storyline and had many fans wondering if they could make their relationship work.

Their exit from the show appeared abrupt, however, many viewers were happy to see the network respond to the issue so quickly. February was the last time Alina and Caleb appeared on the show, as their scenes were edited and removed from future airings.

Now that the season is coming to a wrap, and previews for the Tell All have been released, it’s clear that neither Alina nor Caleb will be part of the special reunion episodes. The Tell All was filmed shortly after their departure, and TLC stood by the statement they previously made to Us Weekly saying that they wouldn’t participate in the Tell All or any additional seasons of the show.

Since being fired, Alina has apologized for her past comments and says she is working to be better. Initially, Caleb appeared to show his support for Alina during the height of the situation. However, he quickly pulled away and has since mostly remained silent.

A look back at Caleb and Alina’s relationship

Alina made history as the first little person on the show, and was open about what it was like to date with her disability. She and Caleb had been friends prior to dating after talking online for roughly 13 years before meeting.

While Caleb was aware that Alina was a little person and used a wheelchair, he admitted he didn’t realize the extent of her disability and what was required to assist her. The couple initially had some tension the first few days they spent together, but seemed to be working things out toward the end.

Caleb claimed he wasn’t sure he was ready for a full-blown relationship with Alina, which was upsetting to hear. It seemed he wasn’t truly interested in dating a little person and potentially being their caregiver. Their story ended with both of them returning to their home countries, saying they would stay in touch and just see how things play out in the future.

While neither of them have made concrete statements about their relationship, it appears they are no longer together romantically.

