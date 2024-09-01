90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 introduces eight new couples

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days returns for its seventh season on TLC, promising viewers another round of international romance and drama.

The popular reality series, a spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé, will feature eight new couples who will meet face-to-face for the first time after dating exclusively online.

The season premieres on Sunday, September 1, 8/7c on TLC and the streaming platform Max.

This season’s cast includes a diverse lineup of couples from various corners of the world.

American hopefuls will travel to countries including Nigeria, the Philippines, Ghana, Poland, Brazil, Jordan, South Africa, and Croatia to meet their online partners.

Each couple will navigate the challenges of cultural differences, language barriers, and the inevitable surprises that come with transitioning from virtual communication to real-life interaction.

Meet the new couples on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Among the new couples include Tigerlily, a 41-year-old Texan mother of two, and Adnan, a 23-year-old model from Jordan. Their significant age difference and differing religious backgrounds pose potential hurdles as they explore the possibility of marriage.

Similarly, Rayne, a 38-year-old chicken farmer from New Mexico, is set to meet her long-distance love, Chidi, a 34-year-old blind man from Nigeria. Their relationship has been challenged by the societal concerns surrounding Chidi’s disability, but the couple is determined to see if their love can survive the in-person test.

Another intriguing storyline follows Loren, a 33-year-old from Nevada, who is meeting Faith, a 31-year-old transgender woman from the Philippines. Loren, who is struggling financially and is currently homeless, has not been entirely transparent with Faith about his situation, which could lead to tension as they navigate their future together.

Niles, a 28-year-old from Alabama, is on his way to Ghana to meet Matilda, a 23-year-old woman with whom he shares a deep connection. Although Matilda believes they will get married during this visit, Niles is hesitant and fears disappointing her.

The season also introduces viewers to Joe, a 34-year-old from Florida, and Magda, a 23-year-old Polish woman. Joe and Magda’s relationship is serious enough that Magda has quit her job to prepare for a life in the United States. However, Joe is uncertain about starting a family with someone he has never met in person.

Brian, a 52-year-old quadriplegic from Illinois, is set to meet Ingrid, a 33-year-old Brazilian woman. Their relationship blossomed online, and Brian is hopeful that Ingrid will accept him despite his disability.

Other couples include Veah, a 27-year-old from Florida, who will meet Sunny, a 26-year-old from South Africa, and Vanja, a 41-year-old from Florida, who is traveling to Croatia to meet Božo, a 38-year-old basketball player. Both couples face their own unique challenges, from trust issues to potential heartbreak.

What to expect on Before the 90 Days

As the season unfolds, fans will watch these couples confront the realities of their relationships and decide if their love can withstand the pressures of cultural differences and the transition from online to real-life romance.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will air every Sunday, offering a blend of emotional highs and lows, with viewers eagerly anticipating which couples will make it to the altar and which relationships will fall apart under the strain of reality​

Before the 90 Days Season 7 premieres Sunday, September 1, at 8/7c on TLC.