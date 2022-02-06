90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Mike Berk proposes to Ximena Morales Cuellar

Mike Berk proposes to Ximena Morales Cuellar. Pic credit: TLC

In a sneak peek episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers get a chance to see Mike Berk taking the initiative to propose to Ximena Morales Cuellar.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk finally proposes to Ximena Morales Cuellar

Mike and Ximena have had a rocky relationship from the beginning. However, as his trip was coming to an end Mike decided he truly loved Ximena and planned to propose to her.

Mike set the scene by having Ximena’s entire family there for the proposal, and he even took the initiative to propose to her in Spanish.

In the episode, when Mike does propose to Ximena, he tells her that he loves her boys as if they were his own, which is really big considering the troubled past they have had surrounding Ximena and her children.

Critics of the show questioned their commitment to one another because Mike was in more of the provider role, and many people thought that Ximena only wanted to be with Mike solely for his money.

Ximena’s mother even spoke to Ximena about the fact that Mike was going to be the provider and that if they were to ever break up, she would have to start working and providing for herself.

Ximena wasn’t always truthful and upfront with Mike

Mike and Ximena faced the issue of Ximena not disclosing to him that she was unable to have kids anymore knowing that Mike wanted to have children of his own later on in their life together.

When Ximena did not tell Mike that she could no longer have children, some viewers thought that she did not tell him that she couldn’t have children anymore because she really only was just using him and did not consider his feelings when it came to anything else.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When Mike was able to finally accept the fact that Ximena wasn’t able to give him any children because she was so traumatized from her first pregnancies, viewers became more comfortable with their relationship and thought that the two would be able to work things out especially after Ximena gets a chance to understand Mike and his personal problems.

Mike and Ximena have a long way to go. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see if he and Ximena will make it all the way down the aisle.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.