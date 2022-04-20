90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Memphis shows off her post baby body and opens up about weight loss

Memphis shocks viewers by showing off her new bombshell bod. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Memphis Smith shifted gears to talk about the positive aspects of her pregnancy.

Memphis recently took to her Instagram to talk specifically about her post-pregnancy weight loss.

Memphis shares her personal weight loss journey

As fans were able to see, at the end of season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Memphis revealed that she was pregnant.

However, during the Tell All of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, fans saw a drastic change in Memphis and her appearance and began to wonder what her secrets were.

Memphis posted a picture of herself when she was 38 weeks pregnant and counting and compared it to a photo of her currently.

Memphis wrote, “Ok ladies, let’s talk about a hot topic!! Weight loss! Either postpartum or in general! There can be a lot of factors that play into weight loss in general. Women tend to have a different complexity than men when it comes to weight loss.”

“I, on the other hand, was about 160 lbs when I delivered—starting weight 120 lbs. End weight 113 lbs. Every woman and man has different circumstances that make it easier or harder to drop the weight! My height as well is 4’9″ or so!”

“What are some things you have tried that have worked in the past and things that haven’t? Also, the weight loss journey is individualized and unique to each person! It isn’t a race…but a commitment to get healthier!”

Memphis emphasized that weight loss isn’t a race

As Memphis noted in her post, she included the fact that weight loss is not a race and that men lose weight differently than women.

After much scrutiny over her pregnancy, Memphis trying to spread positivity amongst her community was a welcomed breath of fresh air.

One fan said, “Great pointing out that everyone is different. Don’t put any kind of pressure on yourself is the biggest thing! Social media and these celebrities can contribute to false expectations postpartum.”

Although Memphis did not specifically say precisely what she did to lose weight, she was able to be inspirational to other women.

As good as Memphis looks after having her baby, fans are left to wonder what comes next for Memphis Smith as she rocks her post-pregnancy bombshell bod.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.