90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Memphis says she’s getting back to the things that make her happy

Memphis Smith says she’s ready to get back to things that make her happy. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis Smith has stirred up a lot of controversy in the 90 Day fandom recently. She’s been the center of conversations with speculations of secretly birthing a child with Hamza Moknii, as well as posting cryptic messages suggesting their relationship may be on the rocks.

The Before the 90 Days star has opened her life up to the public, sharing many details about her personal and romantic life. Doing this has unfortunately caused some fans to criticize her for her actions and choices.

Since her appearance on the show, Memphis has called out critics for their mean comments and suggested she will no longer entertain the hate and will only focus on the positives in her life.

Memphis is ready to focus on her happiness

Social media has played a major role in Memphis’ time as a reality star. She has often used it to promote 90 Day Fiance, share a sneak peek at episodes, and even post updates about her relationship.

Now, Memphis is using her platform to let fans know that she is ready to focus on her happiness again.

A recent Instagram post shows Memphis reflecting on her life and sharing a personal goal she’s set for herself. In the caption, she writes, “There are so many AMAZING things in this world. I’m getting back to all of the things that make me happy!”

The nurse practitioner continued by listing some things she’s preparing to get back to. She says, “Traveling, spending time molding and loving on my children, educating people, giving back in anyway, being confident again and spending time with family and friends.” She concludes her post by saying, “I am so happy to finally be ME again.”

The post comes just after Memphis caught some heat for posting a picture of what was assumed to be her baby with Hamza. Her comments section was filled with allegations that the baby wasn’t his, as many people questioned the timeline of her pregnancy.

Finally, Memphis had enough and made her social media private, stating she no longer wanted to deal with the hateful comments. It seems that she’s now shifting her energy to enjoying her family and the things she loved prior to becoming a reality personality.

What’s next for Memphis and Hamza?

The latest episode of Before the 90 Days left some fans in shock as Memphis revealed to Hamza that she was pregnant. She shared the news shortly after the two had their marriage ceremony, and just before she was set to return to America.

The couple has since been quiet regarding the status of their marriage. Memphis, however, has scrubbed her social media of all posts containing Hamza. Both have limited the comments on their accounts and are not answering direct questions about their relationship.

As the season finale and Tell All episode approaches, some fans may be eager to hear an update on where these two stand with one another. Do you think they’ll find a way to make their marriage work and have their happily ever after?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.