90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Kimberly responds to critic who says she paid for Sojaboy’s love

Kimberly Menzies has gotten a lot of heat for her relationship with Sojaboy, but the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is insistent that she didn’t pay for his love. One critic recently accused Kimberly of doing just that after watching their storyline play out on the show.

Kimberly was initially a fan of the Nigerian rapper and after meeting online, she eventually met up with him in Tanzania to see if they could potentially start a relationship.

However, the U.S native went all out during her first face-to-face meeting with Sojaboy and surprised him with a few pricey items.

Not only did Kimberly have a chain with Sojaboy’s moniker specially made for the 33-year-old, but she also showered him with a few more expensive gifts. She bought him a new Macbook Pro and a Playstation 5 and despite the criticism, she has no regrets about the gifts.

Kimberly Menzies claps back at critic who says she paid for Sojaboy’s love

Kimberly recently opened up during an Instagram Q&A with her followers and one person levied an accusation that the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star did not agree with.

“Why do you want to pay for love?” questioned the Instagram user. “Why not be with someone who loves you for you?”

Kimberly then clapped back at the critic and noted “I bought gifts. I didn’t pay him for anything.”

She then went on to explain that her personality is that of a giver and she likes to make people happy. However, despite what people might say about the pricey gifts she bought for Sojaboy, the TLC star has no regrets.

“One of my favorites things is to make people happy. I’m a giver, not a taker” said Kimberly. “That’s who I am and I make no apologies for it.”

Kimberly Menzies recently gave Sojaboy an ultimatum

Meanwhile, last week Kimberly grew frustrated with Sojaboy regarding his lack of effort in their relationship.

During a heated conversation, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star expressed her dissatisfaction with the progression of their relationship and warned him to step it up.

Kimberly noted that she’s been the only one making an effort in their relationship and threatened to pack up and head back to the U.S unless he made a grand gesture.

Sojaboy called her bluff and told the 51-year-old to have a safe flight, which led Kimberly to believe that their relationship was over for good.

However, in a preview for the upcoming episode, it seems the couple might not be over after all, but we’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.