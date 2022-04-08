90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine throws shade at Ben Rathbun, says ‘we are not gazelles to be hunted’

Jasmine Pineda claps back at Ben Rathbun and his hurtful comments about women. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days star, Jasmine Pineda claps back at Ben Rathbun after his vicious comment towards Kimberly Menzies at the Tell All.

The comment made towards Kimberly Menzies along with his reference to her being a predator made many women want to speak out on the topic, especially Jasmine Pineda.

Jasmine believes that women are the lioness

Jasmine took to her Instagram to address Ben Rathbun about his comments about women. .

During the Tell All, Ben compared Kimberly Menzies to being a “predator” and acting like a “lion” in the situation as opposed to being a “gazelle.”

Jasmine said, “Listen to this ladies: We are not gazelles to be hunted! We’re the queens of the kingdom. The real lioness! Women are leaders everywhere you look. This world has been built by strong women! ‘I hate men who are afraid of women’s strength.’ —Anaïs Nin Side note: the lioness, not the lion is the one doing the hunting in the animal kingdom btw!!!”

Some fans fully agreed with Jasmine and had kind, and supportive things to say. One fan commented, “Yes! My Spouse and I revolted in disgust at that statement! What a stupid d*mn thing to say!”

Some fans found Ben's statement to be "disgusting."

However, there were some unruly comments to Jasmine’s post.

Some people were in opposition to her stance and were siding with Ben.

One fan said, “Yea but if the lioness doesn’t do the hunting well..then the Lion goes out and takes care of business. The lions job is to protect his female mates. They’ll hunt for him.”

Some fans disagree with Jasmine, and side with Ben.

The fan went on to say, “And if a lioness runs off and cheats with another lion, and they do..that lioness will be attacked not by the lion first, but by the other females in the tribe..because she is a threat to the survival of the tribe”

Many 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans we’re in shock

Behind the scenes at the Tell All, Ben Rathbun was having a conversation with Kimberly in which he referred to her as a predator.

He went on to say that men are to be the Lions and to do the hunting, however, he thought that Kimberly was acting more like the lion and that he would not respond well to a woman acting in that manner. Ben believed that women should not “hunt” men. .

Many fans found Ben’s actions to be horrendous.

Ben has received much backlash from many fans in regards to his comments.

With Jasmine having taken the initiative to speak on this topic, it shows just how much Jasmine cares and supports women.

