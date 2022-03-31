90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Pineda explains why she doesn’t comment or react to negative comments

Jasmine Pineda talks about social media trolls. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda is no longer letting the negative comments get to her. It seems she’s finally embracing the downside of being on reality TV and living by the concept that all publicity is good publicity.

This is an unexpected turn for Jasmine, who once expressed how much the negative comments have been affecting her. She abandoned her Instagram page and started a new one just to avoid the trolls.

However, Jasmine is now in a different frame of mind. She already returned to her old Instagram page and now she’s making it clear that the haters don’t affect her anymore.

Jasmine Pineda says she doesn’t react to negative comments

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is not blind to the negative comments because her supporters are keeping her in the loop. However, Jasmine said there’s a reason why she simply doesn’t respond.

She shared a note on her Instagram Story earlier and noted that she doesn’t respond to the trolls because she doesn’t care.

“I really appreciate the people who send me links of videos, posts, etc about gossiping regarding me,” wrote Jasmine. “The fact that I don’t comment or react to any of that is because I honestly don’t care.”

Despite not caring Jasmine has clapped back at trolls in the past. Just recently she responded to a critic who commented on her cosmetic enhancements.

However, in her message, Jasmine admitted that even if the trolls are being negative at least they’re keeping her name out there, making it “better” for her.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“I hate to say it but there is not such a thing as bad marketing, just marketing,” she admitted.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

After sharing her message Jasmine went on to spread some words of positivity to her followers despite her recent confession about experiencing a bad bout of depression.

Jasmine Pineda is remaining positive amid her ongoing battle with depression

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been experiencing anxiety and depression stemming back years. Her ongoing mental health battles mean that Jasmine has good days and bad days, and lately he’s been experiencing the latter.

Jasmine recently confessed to feeling like a fraud sometimes for appearing happy on social media while feeling the total opposite.

Nonetheless, the reality TV personality is looking on the bright side and she shared some words of wisdom with her followers.

“Just make sure you are a good person. No one can take it away from you,” said Jasmine. “Be kind, spread love, and live life to the fullest.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“Just make sure you surround yourself with people who have your same vision,” she later added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.