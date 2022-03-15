90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine has a message for ‘secret admirer’ who gifted Gino several hats

Jasmine has a message for the secret admirer who keeps leaving Gino hats, considering Gino’s crazy hat obsession. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda took to her Instagram stories this week to leave a little message for Gino’s “secret admirer.”

It’s no secret that Gino Palazzolo loves his hats. In every episode thus far, Gino has not been seen without one of his signature hats.

Gino had even gone as far as to not take his hat off even when he went to meet Jasmine’s mother for the first time.

Despite Gino’s reluctance to take his hat off when meeting Jasmine’s mother, Jasmine’s mother was more than understanding of Gino and his hat obsession and the insecurities that he may be facing, which mean he is reluctant to take it off.

Gino’s secret admirer feeds into his hat obsession

Jasmine recently took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of some of Gino’s hats and she captioned the photo by saying, “Gino’s secret admirer leaving gifts’ in front of the house, I’ll find you.”

The image showed a selection of five baseball caps.

Jasmine jokes that she will “find” Gino’s secret admirer who has left him more hats. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmines recent Instagram post leaves fans to wonder if their relationship is getting better

With Jasmine taking to her Instagram to share a funny photo with her followers about her beau’s hats, which is always a topic of discussion when viewers watch their storyline, it leaves viewers to think that Jasmine and Gino are getting along much better.

In weeks prior, however, the two have had many hardships that have hit their relationship.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Gino has made many bad moves when it comes to involving his ex-girlfriend in his current relationship.

In prior episodes, fans came to know that Gino was sending his ex-girlfriend nude photos of Jasmine to try and make her jealous after dumping him. Gino was also caught sending texts to his ex-girlfriend as well.

Despite all of the nonsense that Gino has put Jasmine through, Jasmine has found it in her heart to forgive Gino after all of his unthinkable actions towards her.

In recent episodes, fans get a glimpse into the couple’s life where they are seemingly getting along better and having more fun together, joking with one another about their epic dance moves.

Despite the many arguments this couple has had over the season, fans can tell that the duo is trying to better their relationship and make it work.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.