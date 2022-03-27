90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Is Sojaboy trolling fans? Check out his ‘breaking news’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar trolls fans with his latest Instagram post. Pic credit: TLC

Usman Umar, better known as Sojaboy, has the 90 Day Fiance fandom talking about him once again.

The Nigerian rapper made his debut in Season 4 of Before the 90 Days while in a relationship with Lisa Hamme. Although their romance was short-lived, Usman did not give up on love. He returned for the show’s current season, now dating Kim Menzies, who calls herself a “super fan” of Sojaboy’s career.

While Usman may be focused on making his relationship with Kim work, he is also determined to share his music with the world.

Sojaboy shocks fans with his ‘breaking news’

Recently, Sojaboy shared a post on his Instagram page which quickly got 90 Day fans talking.

He shared a collection of short videos, showing himself and a mystery woman with the two of them dressed in formal wedding attire. They are seen appearing to enter a marriage ceremony that is decorated with bright colors, lights and flowers.

There are people in the background who appear to be guests of the ceremony, as well as those who are dressed as if they are in the wedding party as groomsmen and bridesmaids. Sojaboy captioned his post with, “Breaking news” followed by the bride and groom emojis.

Fans in the comments section immediately expressed their confusion, wondering if Sojaboy and Kim decided to call it quits. However, before things got too out of hand, it became clear that the videos were clips of Sojaboy’s latest music video which he filmed in Nigeria. Even Kim joined in on the fun and got a good laugh at his post.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Kimberly joins in on the joke under Usman’s post. Pic credit: officialsojaboy/Instagram

Are Kim and Usman still together?

Before the 90 Days still has a few episodes remaining before the season ends, and some fans are eager to learn about the fate of Kim and Usman. A recent episode showed the couple in a heated argument as they struggled to agree on the status of their relationship.

Although they appeared to have made amends, they did not solidify the next steps of their romance, which Kim has stated she hoped would be marriage. While she wanted Usman to join her in American, he seemed to want to focus on his career, which is beginning to thrive in Nigeria.

The future of the couple remains uncertain. Usman did officially ask Kim to be his girlfriend; however, the two could not agree on the logistics of their relationship. Kim felt her time was wasted since Usman would not commit to a serious partnership. Meanwhile, Usman thought he was being rushed into something he was not prepared for.

As the season comes close to an end, the couple must decide if they can continue a long-distance love story or admit that it’s time to go their separate ways.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.