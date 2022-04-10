90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Hamza gets tons of support after sharing photo in the US

Hamza Moknii received tons of support from 90 Day Fiance fans after sharing a photo of himself in the U.S. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Hamza Moknii is loving his new life and Before the 90 Days fans showed him their support when he shared a photo of himself in the U.S.

During Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers fell in love with American-born Memphis Smith and her Tunisian husband, Hamza.

90 Day Fiance fans were pleasantly surprised when Hamza made his debut during Part 1 of the Tell All, on stage and in person, next to his wife Memphis.

Before the 90 Days star Hamza Moknii poses in snowy Michigan

The 26-year-old North African native recently shared a photo on his Instagram that garnered lots of support from his growing number of followers.

In the post, which listed his location as Memphis’ home state of Michigan, Hamza posed next to a snow-covered Mercedes and another car parked in the driveway. Sporting a black puffer coat, jeans, and black tennis shoes, Hamza looked to be enjoying the snowy weather in his new home country.

Hamza thanked his friends in the post before they flocked to the comments to show him their support and let him know how happy they are that his spousal visa was approved, allowing him entry into the United States to be with Memphis and start their lives together in his new homeland.

90 Day Fiance fans welcome Hamza to the US

“Welcome to the USA!!” wrote one of Hamza’s 96.3k followers. “Please be happy, Memphis be happy!! 😍 Hamza, say hi to your beautiful sister and adorable mother!!”

Another one of Hamza’s fans told the 90 Day Fiance star, “WELCOME to the UNITED STATES of AMERICA 🇺🇸 ❤️”

Pic credit: @hamza90day/Instagram

To one of Hamza’s fans, he’s one of their favorite cast members from the flagship series and they let him know it in their comment which welcomed him to the states: “You’re one of my favs in all of 90 day history ! Welcome.”

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer voiced that Hamza and Memphis were some of their favorite cast members from the franchise in their comment: “Welcome HOME! You and Memphis will do great things together! #favorite90daycouple.”

“I’m so excited you’re in the states!! Congratulations, my friend ❤️🙏🏼☺️,” wrote Instagram fan account @90dayfiancedaily.

In addition to surprising the cast and viewers with his in-person presence at the Tell All, Hamza and his wife Memphis also impressed viewers with their fashion choices for the event. Before the 90 Days viewers couldn’t get over how good Hamza and Memphis looked together on the couch.

Although 90 Day Fiance fans know that Hamza is in the states with Memphis, they still have a lot of questions, namely about their child, who they’ve kept under wraps except for recent pics Memphis shared of her baby bump.

Once Part 2 of the Tell All airs and the season comes to an end, 90 Day Fiance fans will likely get more answers regarding Hamza and Memphis’ personal lives.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs tonight, Sunday, April 10 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.