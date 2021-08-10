90 Day Fiance: Asuelu Pulaa slays with tribal dance moves on TikTok

Asuelu is showing off his Samoan dance skills. Pic credit: TLC

Asuelu Pulaa from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has not always had it easy while living in the United States. Not only has his wife been criticizing him, but viewers also felt he lacked in certain areas.

Asuelu has found an outlet

Luckily, Asuelu has found an outlet via TikTok. As most 90 Day Fiance viewers know, the father of two loves showing off his Samoan pride. Fans first met him at the airport, where he broke out in a traditional dance.

Now, Asuelu seems more than happy to put the bad blood between Kolini Faagata and his family behind them by dancing away his worries. In a recent video, he showed fans the family’s new pool.

Asuelu loves to dance

Wearing a straw hat and dancing to Fancy Like by Walker Hayes, he captioned his video writing, “Finished cleaning the pool 😂 #fypシ #pool #goodvibes #booholemaster #veryhot.”

Asuelu also showed off more of his choreographed dance moves and his traditional Samona tattoos and wrap bottom. Overall the TLC reality TV star looked happy.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans wasted no time in commending him for his hard work and growth. Some even joked about his mother demanding money be sent to her.

One follower wrote, “Asuelu if mom and sis see a pool, they gonna want you to send more money because you are rich.”

Another supporter joked, “Tammy send money to Samoa.”

But one of the nicest compliments towards the Utah resident was “Proud of you love for starting to stand up for you and your family. You are doing the right thing!!”

Pic credit: @asuelu95/TikTok

Asuelu has gained a large following on his TikTok and has multiple videos that are popular. One other fan favorite is a dance clip that shows the Samoan wearing his traditional lavalava, which is his sarong.

Asuelu shares tribal meaning

During the dance, Asuelu once again showed off his tribal tattoos and their geometrical patterns. These tattoos are very painful to get and represent the community, power, and honor that the island embodies.

The joyful dance video shared his love of movement as he connected his followers to his culture. 90 Day Fiance fans only want to see more happy moments from Asuelu and his wife, Kalani.

But he recently dropped a bomb regarding the possibility of moving back to Samoa. Could this be TLC’s way of telling fans the couple is getting their own spinoff?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8 pm EST on TLC.