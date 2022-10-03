90 Day Fiance: Asuelu Pulaa shows off new haircut and facial hair

Asuelu Pulaa showed off his new haircut and facial hair to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Asuelu Pulaa recently debuted a new haircut along with facial hair styled in a unique way.

The Samoan father of two hopped on social media to give a shoutout to his barber in a video post that captured his new look from different angles.

The video began with the camera moving back from a close-up into Asuelu’s hair. Several gray hairs were visibly mixed in with his naturally dark hair.

A distinct and intentional line could be seen on one side of Asuelu’s head as the camera panned around to the front to reveal a tapered look from the bottom of Asuelu’s head to the top. The majority of his hair was on the top of his head.

The clean-cut fade appeared to be a much different look than what 90 Day fans have seen him go for historically.

As for his facial hair, as the camera moved to the face Asuelu from the front, it was clear that his facial hair was trimmed into a handlebar mustache that extended down to his chin and around it. The hair between his bottom lip and chin was bare. As the camera captured his front angle, he suddenly made a funny face at the camera.

Asuelu Pulaa is a 90 Day Fiance franchise alum

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Asuelu on Season 6 of the flagship series when he came to America from Samoa to marry his now-wife Kalani Faagata.

The pair had met when half-Samoan Kalani went on vacation to Samoa, and Asuelu was working at the resort she was staying at. Kalani lost her virginity to Asuelu but became pregnant.

When Asuelu first arrived in America, his first son had already been born, and he and Kalani became accidentally pregnant again before they tied the knot.

Asuelu and Kalani got married that season, and their turbulent lives together as partners and parents were highlighted on several seasons of Happily Ever After?

The couple has also been on other 90 Day spinoffs, including 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Bares All. Kalani has also appeared on Pillow Talk with her sister Kolini.

Asuelu does not like Kalani’s sister Kolini

Historically, Asuelu has never liked or gotten along with Kalani’s sister Kolini because Kolini has always called him out on his negative and unproductive behavior. Kolini has also thought that he needed to treat her sister better.

On Instagram, Kolini claimed that Asuelu had blocked her as an indicator of how their relationship was going at the time.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.