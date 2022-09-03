90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg wears belly-baring top during date night with Biniyam Shibre

Ariela showed off her slim figure in a two-piece ensemble for a date night with Biniyam Shibre. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg showed off her toned abs in a belly-baring top while on a double date with her husband, Biniyam Shibre.

Ariela and Biniyam recently left New Jersey to take a trip out to the West Coast.

The 90 Day Fiance couple visited the southern coastal city of Newport Beach, California, where they joined their friends for a night out.

Ariela took to her Instagram ahead of the weekend to share a carousel post depicting herself, Biniyam, friends of theirs, and their son Avi standing outside a country club.

Ariela’s outfit was on point and was the perfect ensemble for a night of dinner and drinks in Orange County. The freelance writer opted for a blue and white, gingham-print, belly-baring crop top, and matching pants. Ari’s sleeveless top showed just enough skin to tastefully reveal her toned abs.

The TLC star paired her look with white sandals and simple drop earrings and opted to wear her long, wavy, darker-than-usual hair down and parted on the side. She held her phone in one hand and placed the other across her husband’s back.

For his part, Biniyam looked equally as dapper and trim, sporting an all-white outfit for their night out. Biniyam opted for a short-sleeved white tee, white shorts, and a pair of white loafers with a gold chain embellishment across the tops.

A slide right revealed that Ari and Bini’s 2-year-old son Avi couldn’t hang with Mom and Dad and had fallen asleep in his stroller.

Ariela captioned her post, noting that she was enjoying a break from the East Coast: “What an amazing night out! We love you guys! Also really loving Newport Beach… The west coast looks good on me 😉 😆 ❤️”

Ariela and Biniyam wed during 90 Day Fiance Season 9

During Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers witnessed Ariela and Biniyam’s wedding ceremony after months of speculation they had previously wed. The couple incorporated their vastly different backgrounds and religious beliefs into the union for a unique and beautiful ceremony.

Following their wedding airing on 90 Day Fiance, Ariel took to TikTok, where she shared a touching tribute to their special day, which she captioned, “You gave me life. You changed the world for me. Thank you, Baby. Thank you.”

Although it wasn’t aired during their wedding episode, Ari’s mom, Janice Weinberg, shared a post noting that Bini sang an original song for his bride during their nuptials.

Although 90 Day Fiance viewers have questioned whether Ariela and Biniyam would have staying power to make their relationship last, the couple has proven so far that they’re happily in love.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.