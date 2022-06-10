90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg reminds viewers that TV is meant for entertainment amid ongoing hate

Ariela reminded her followers that TV is meant for entertainment. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg has come under some harsh criticism recently. Amid the hate she’s received, she wanted to remind her followers that TV is intended for entertainment.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Ariela during Season 2 of The Other Way when she was living in Ethiopia with her now-husband and baby daddy, Biniyam Shibre.

The couple returned for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, joining six new couples in the cast. This season, Ariela has come under extreme criticism for her behavior. Many 90 Day Fiance viewers feel she’s acted like an ungrateful mooch when her parents, Janice and Fred, have provided for her and Bini financially while she hasn’t worked and Bini awaits his green card.

She’s also come under fire for the way she treats Biniyam, with some 90 Day Fiance viewers saying that she is too controlling, comparing her to her castmate, Emily Bieberly, for the way she treats her fiance.

Ariela Weinberg reminds 90 Day Fiance viewers not to take reality TV so seriously

After receiving so much backlash, Ariela decided to take matters into her own hands and shared a video message with her Instagram followers, encouraging them not to take reality TV so seriously.

“So I’ve been trying to engage more with my followers,” Ariela began her message. “TV is meant for entertainment whether it’s a reality show, whether it’s a documentary, whether it’s… I mean one could even say the news is meant for entertainment, especially the way we have it now.”

Ariela told her fans and critics that TV is meant to distract the mind, and urged them not to get so emotionally attached to the show.

She continued, “My feeling is you’re supposed to turn it on to distract your mind to relax. But if you’re watching TV and you have feelings of visceral hate, you’re doing the wrong thing. You’re hurting yourself. I mean, it shouldn’t produce such a negative feeling; just relax, just enjoy it.”

Ariela uses positivity and joy to respond to her haters

Before signing off, Ariela left her viewers with an uplifting message: “So my final words are do things that create joy in your life. Life is difficult as it is, why would you add more stress to it?”

Despite the hate that’s been thrown Ariela’s way, she’s handled it with grace and humor. She recently hosted a yard sale in her home in Princeton, New Jersey, playing off the fact that she’s been labeled a mooch.

“Due to the insane demand for me to stop mooching off my parents I have decided to host a mega garage sale this weekend,” she joked with her followers. “It’s gonna be freaking awesome and you can meet me and you can look at all my stuff and maybe what if some of it has appeared in 90 Day Fiance or on TV? You never know.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.