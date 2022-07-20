90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg plans to open up about her life on new YouTube channel

Ariela Weinberg has plans for a YouTube channel. Pic credit: TLC

We’ve been watching Ariela Weinberg’s story play out on TLC for a few years, but we don’t know much about her life. However, the 90 Day Fiance star has a solution for that.

Ariela recently revealed plans to share more about her life on her YouTube channel and asked her followers to suggest ideas for her channel.

The 30-year-old is on the current season of the popular TLC show as her relationship with her fiance Biniyam Shibre continues to play out.

From watching the early stages of their relationship to now seeing the couple with their son in the U.S, the pair has come a long way.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the backlash that Ariela receives from viewers, but she wants to address some misconceptions about her life on YouTube.

She gets a lot of criticism for her job- or lack thereof, but Ariela wants to clear that up along with a few other things.

Ariela Weinberg plans to share her life on YouTube

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a post on her Instagram Stories and noted, “I have wanted to be more actively engaged on my YouTube channel for a long time. I filmed so much of the last three years with that in mind.”

Ariela noted that so much has changed since we first met her on the show, and sharing more of her life “will be a nice way of processing all the changes.”

“It can fill in some gaps for anyone interested in our lives,” she continued. “But I also want to know what people want to see.”

Someone suggested Ariela and Binyam go to therapy but instead, you might see their “relationship dynamic over the years” in an upcoming video.

Ariela Weinberg plans to open up about the jobs she’s had

After asking for suggestions from her Instagram followers, one person told the 90 Day Fiance star to talk about her passions and career.

“I think this is a great idea, I will discuss all the jobs I’ve had,” responded Ariela. “Spoiler alert, I’ve actually worked, and I’d love to discuss what I’m up to these days. There is just so much.”

Another person also asked the reality TV star to open up about her relationship with Binyam and asked, “Are you both still in love with each other?”

At the moment, however, Ariela and Biniyam’s story is still playing out on the show, which means she can’t give away any spoilers, but that gave her an idea.

“I want to go in detail and in-depth on how we met and how we got the ball rolling,” said Ariela. “So much hilarious stuff there to talk about.”

