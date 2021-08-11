90 Day Fiance: Are Kalani and Asuelu getting their own island spinoff?

TLC fans are curious if Kalani and Asuelu will be given their own island spinoff. Pic credit: TLC

Kalani Faagata got the shock of her life when her husband Asuelu Pulaa revealed that he would like to move back to Samoa. But 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers feel it could be a possible setup by the network for an island spinoff.

According to Asuelu, if he were to move his family back to the island, they would have no bills since they could build their own home and plant a garden on their own land.

Kalani was not a fan of the option but compromised by telling her husband she would go on a holiday for a month to check his idea out and maybe invest in a vacation home.

Kalani and Asuelu want a free trip?

But savvy fans quickly called out the couple and took to Reddit as they felt that the couple could be trying to market the idea of their own show. The thread was aptly captioned, “Kalani and Asuelu trying to get that free TLC trip to Samoa punched for next season of HEA. No thank you!”

It was evident that most 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers were feeling the same way, as others echoed the same sentiment. Viewers pointed out that last season, Asuelu had planned a trip back before COVID-19, but a measles outbreak stopped the family in their tracks because the boys were not immunized.

Now, it feels like Kalani and Asuelu are trying to get a free trip out of the network. Another TLC follower wrote, “She likes to ‘be Samoan’ without the inconvenience of actually being in Samoa. She ought to [recognize] that moving to America was a big sacrifice for him, while most Americans think it is an ‘upgrade.’”

Kalani has no desire to move

The fan continued saying, “In general, if you’re in a relationship with someone from overseas, and you wouldn’t want to live in their country, you need to be crystal clear about that beforehand.”

Pic credit: u/BenBishopsButt/Reddit

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans can’t help but think that both Asuelu and Kalani could be appearing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in the not-so-distant future.

The idea to move back to his home island came after Asuelu found himself once again in a heated argument with his mother, Lesina. The matriarch ruined Christmas after trying to teach Kalani the “Samoan way.”

Asuelu wants a Samoan wife

More and more, Asuelu has been contemplating what it means to be a true Samoan, and he called out his wife for not being a Samoan girl because she didn’t want more kids or know the language.

Naturally, Kalani argued her DNA as her father is full Samoan and shut her husband down. But it looks like Lesina may have gotten into Asuelu’s head. Only time will tell if the couple will be given their very own spinoff, but it feels like most viewers are here for it.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8 pm on TLC.