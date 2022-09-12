90 Day Fiance: Are Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao still together?

There is news about Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao’s relationship status. Pic credit: TLC

News of a 90 Day Fiance couple breakup was announced yesterday by The Other Way star, Ella Johnson.

She was in a relationship with Chinese native Johnny Chao for the last few years and their relationship was featured on Season 3 of the hit spinoff.

The couple’s intention was for Johnny to visit Ella in her native Idaho for a few months. Still, the coronavirus pandemic made Johnny scared to travel, and he also had other issues holding him back, like leaving his son and parents. The Other Way viewers also learned that Ella had cheated on Johnny, but he forgave her.

Their meeting was postponed several times and the most recent postponement was featured on 90 Day Diaries.

Ella gave a video address to 90 Day fans on Instagram where she explained that she and Johnny had broken up.

She blamed the breakup on their inability to actually meet in person and let fans know what she had planned next in her life.

Ella Johnson announces split from Johnny Chao

Through a selfie Instagram video, The Other Way alum Ella let fans know that she and Johnny were no longer together.

She began by saying, “So I’ve finally been given the go ahead to give you an update on Johnny and I and it really does break my heart whether you believe it or not but um, we’re not together currently.”

She continued, “Um, he still says that he wants to come over here and I told him I more than support that but I’m not gonna sit here and wait anymore. Um, I wish everyone and him the best in whatever he decides. I really do care about him and I really did care about our relationship.”

Ella further stated, “Again, whether you believe it or not, I’m sure some of you out there just hate me and that’s fine. But um, to us the relationship was very real and I’m really going to miss him, but I really don’t want to keep waiting forever for him to come around.”

She went on to thank her supporters before revealing that she was focusing on herself and losing weight and that she already lost 25 pounds.

In the post’s caption, Ella wrote, “Just wanted to update you all…I am so grateful for all the great things going on in my life and I am excited to work on me. I’m gonna to take the positive from this experience to learn and grow for the next relationship.💚💜💙.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.