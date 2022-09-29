90 Day Fiance: Anfisa Nava talks returning to TV and visit to Russia

Anfisa opened up to her fans about the possibility of returning to reality TV and her desire to visit Russia. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava chatted with her fans about whether she would ever return to reality TV, wanting to return to her native country Russia, and having kids.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 4 alum is remembered as arguably one of the most disliked cast members from the franchise.

Coming to America on a K-1 visa to live with her fiance Jorge Nava, Anfisa displayed her hot temper and minimal patience.

Often arguing over money, Anfisa and Jorge’s arguments intensified and at times nearly turned physical. Despite their tumultuous relationship, the couple went through with getting married in 2017, only to divorce in 2020.

Since her split from Jorge, Anfisa has been focusing on herself, including her career as a fitness model and certified personal trainer. She also recently obtained U.S. citizenship and graduated from college debt free.

The 27-year-old Russian bombshell has earned herself a respectable following on Instagram since appearing on 90 Day Fiance and recently interacted with her 813k followers in a Q&A session in her Stories.

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava dishes on possible return to reality TV

Some of Anfisa’s curious fans posed questions about a possible return to TLC, having kids, and returning to Russia.

90 Day: The Single Life chronicles singles from the 90 Day Fiance looking to find love and one of her followers wanted to know if TLC approached her to join Season 4 if she would oblige.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Rather than write out a reply in her Story, Anfisa simply responded with a gif that read, “Pay Up.”

Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Another question regarding 90 Day Fiance came from a fan who asked, “How much did you get paid for being on 90 day fiance?”

Anfisa again kept her response concise and answered, “not enough.”

The Bombshell Sportswear ambassador previously spoke on joining a possible 90 Day Fiance spinoff. During another Q&A earlier this month, she revealed that she wasn’t treated well during filming, calling it “exploitation” and telling her fans, “I don’t agree to be a clown for pennies on a dollar while the network makes millions.”

Anfisa talks returning to Russia, having kids

Changing gears, another 90 Day Fiance fan asked Anfisa whether she has plans to return home to Russia. According to the former TLC star, she was planning to visit this summer, but it “didn’t work out,” and said she may try again next year.

Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Another curious fan wanted to know whether Anfisa plans on having any kids to which she responded, “I can’t predict [the] future.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.