90 Day Fiance: Andrew Kenton auctioned off the engagement ring he bought for Amira Lollysa

Andrew Kenton was auctioning off his engagement ring to Amira Lollysa. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance news recently broke that Season 8 alum Andrew Kenton was auctioning his engagement ring to his now-ex-fiancee Amira Lollysa on eBay.

The pair were filmed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic as Amira attempted to meet Andrew in Mexico and come to the US together that way due to the US borders being shut down at that time.

Amira was detained by Mexican police and deported back to her native France, while Andrew enjoyed the trip he had planned for them alone.

Andrew and Amira talked about Amira trying to come to the US once again before her visa expired, but at the eleventh hour, she decided not to go and to break up with Andrew.

Amira cited Andrew’s gaslighting and manipulation as reasons for her not going. Amira was so cross with Andrew that she would not even face him at the Season 8 Tell All, and Andrew promptly left the set.

Now that time has passed, and both appear to have moved on in their lives, Andrew appears to be closing that chapter by trying to purge Amira’s engagement ring and wedding band.

Andrew Kenton is selling Amira Lollysa’s engagement ring

According to an interview that Andrew and his sister Connie Kenton did with InTouch, Andrew revealed that he was auctioning his engagement ring for Amira on eBay.

Regarding the eBay listing, which has since been either deleted or completed and was initially questioned by viewers, Andrew said, “Yes, the auction is real.” The starting bid was at $1000 and titled “90-Day Fiance Amira’s Engagement Ring and Wedding Band.”

Andrew’s sister explained that she was auctioning it for him because Andrew left California, where the ring was, and had moved to Portland, Oregon.

Of the ring, Andrew described, “It was a beautiful emerald ring that Amira and I spent a long time customizing. It’s made of white gold and a big emerald sits on top surrounded by beautiful diamonds.”

He continued, “Amira and I went and had the ring appraised a few years back and it was worth about $8,000. Amira really loved that ring.”

Andrew Kenton’s sister Connie Kenton spoke about the ring set

When Connie was asked about the ring, she remarked, “For Andrew, [the ring] is a sad reminder of a past life and we just have no need for it anymore. We are putting it on eBay to see if it might bring some 90 Day fan some happiness. It’s a beautiful ring that deserves another chance.”

According to details within the interview, Amira had mailed Andrew back the ring set after they broke up on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.