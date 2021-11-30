90 Day Fiance alums Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño announce divorce after four years of marriage

David and Evelyn are calling it quits after four years of marriage. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alums David David Vázquez Zermeño and Evelyn Cormier have decided to go their separate ways.

Evelyn first sparked rumors of a divorce when she shared a video with her followers over the weekend, telling them she and David were getting a divorce.

The New Hampshire native has since deleted her Instagram Live video but has confirmed to In Touch that she and David are, in fact, ending their marriage.

90 Day Fiance’s Evelyn Cormier confirms divorce from David Vazquez Zermeno

22-year-old Evelyn confirmed to the outlet that she is “divorcing David.” David, 30, had no comment on the matter when reached by In Touch.

Evelyn and David made their 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 5. The former couple became known for their very different upbringings and age difference as well as the fact they were both virgins when they met.

David, a native of Grenada, Spain, and Evelyn, who hails from New Hampshire, tied the knot in October 2017.

After originally deciding to settle down in Evelyn’s hometown of Claremont, New Hampshire, the former couple uprooted their lives and headed to Los Angeles, California to pursue their respective careers – Evelyn is a musician and David is a real estate agent.

It seems as though there has been trouble in Evelyn and David’s marriage for quite some time now, however.

Both Evelyn and David have scrubbed each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

Back in March, Evelyn asked her followers for prayers following an accident that David was involved in. She has since erased the post.

Evelyn and David’s relationship was previously in question

Evelyn talked about her and David’s relationship in February 2021 when she sat down with People.

“It just gets annoying because, you know, people are constantly asking if we’re still together or, you know, checking if I’m wearing my wedding ring or if I’m not wearing my wedding ring,” Evelyn told the outlet.

Evelyn continued, “And it’s like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don’t always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise. People like to read into everything.”

Evelyn went on to say that she felt a couple’s marital status is a private matter that shouldn’t be open to questions from others.

“And I also think it’s kind of a rude question to ask a married couple if they’re still married,” she added. “I’m not going up to married people and asking if you’re still married.”

Although Evelyn convinced readers at the time that there wasn’t any trouble in paradise, it looks as though her efforts weren’t enough.

Neither Evelyn nor David share any children and this was the first marriage for both.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.