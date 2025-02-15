90 Day Fiance alums Ben and Akinyi welcome first child

Congratulations are in order for Benjamin Taylor and Akinyi Obala!

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alums welcomed their first child together.

On Valentine’s Day, the couple shared a matching Instagram post introducing their daughter to the world.

The post included a carousel of photos with Ben, Akiniyi, and their little girl, Rue, all clad in red.

Judging by the accompanying caption, it seems that little Rue arrived on (or close to) Valentine’s Day.

The couple began their caption with a Bible passage from the Book of Ezekiel.

Ben and Akinyi welcomed a daughter named Rue

“After struggling with infertility, we have finally held the little hands and feet that the Lord God had promised us,” they wrote.

“She is a testimony of God’s love and a God who answers prayers.”

Akiniyi added that her whole life has changed since welcoming Rue, and there “aren’t enough words” to describe becoming a mother.

“Of all the things my hands have ever held, the best by far is you,” the caption concluded. “Our little valentine this year ❤️❤️.”

Akinyi shares the details of Rue’s birth

In another Instagram Reel posted on Saturday, Akinyi noted that Rue was born at 41 weeks 5 days gestation, meaning she was nearly two weeks overdue.

Akinyi was able to give birth naturally and Baby Rue weighed in at an even seven pounds.

The Kenyan native added that giving birth to Rue was “the most beautiful experience” she’s ever had, adding, “She means the whole world to me.”

Akinyi also included footage of her ever-growing baby bump starting at 30 weeks all the way up to her delivery.

At the end of the video, Akinyi held Rue in her arms as Ben joined them, kissing his wife on the cheek.

90 Day Fiance fans and cast members congratulate Ben and Akinyi

Ben and Akinyi’s fans and followers were over the moon to hear the news and headed to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Among those who sent well wishes were several of their 90 Day Fiance castmates.

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky, who will soon become parents themselves, both wished Ben and Akinyi congratulations.

Kimberly Menzies, Anny Francisco, Cortney Reardanz, Amber Graney, and Clayton Clark also left congratulatory comments on the post.

Akinyi and Ben faced years of infertility struggles

The birth of Ben and Akinyi’s daughter is extra special to the couple because they have a history of infertility.

For years, Akinyi hoped and prayed she’d become pregnant, only to be let down time and time again.

But after exploring their options, Akinyi became pregnant, and they announced the happy news in September 2024, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Baby Rue joins big brother Grayson, Benjamin’s son from his previous relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.