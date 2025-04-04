90 Day Fiance alum Sunny Mahdi debuts new girlfriend

Sunny Mahdi has a new woman in his life.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum went through a very public breakup with Veah Netherton.

Following their split, it didn’t take Veah long to move on, and now, Sunny has, too.

The Bangladesh native is dating again and has gone public with his new lady love, Emily.

Sunny shared several photos of himself and Emily enjoying a recent Starbucks date on Wednesday.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In his Instagram Stories, Sunny first teased Emily’s identity in a pic that concealed her face.

Sunny posts pics with his new girlfriend, Emily, on social media

Emily sat outdoors at a Starbucks, where the drinks on the table had her and Sunny’s names on them.

Sunny appropriately captioned the photo, “Starbucks date.”

Sunny first teased his new girlfriend’s image on social media. Pic credit: @sunny_90day/Instagram

In his second slide, Sunny hard-launched Emily by unveiling her face.

Sunny snapped a selfie in which Emily appeared to his left, revealing her long, wavy brown hair with blonde highlights.

In his caption, he wrote, “Let me introduce you [to] this beautiful amazing lady.”

“She’s Emily. She is so respectful. Kind heart,” he added.

Sunny unveiled Emily’s face in his next two slides. Pic credit: @sunny_90day/Instagram

Emily planted a kiss on Sunny’s cheek in the third slide, which he set to the tune Cigarettes After Sex by Apocalypse.

Sunny didn’t provide any other details about Emily, but the couple follows each other on Instagram, so it looks as though their relationship is at least semi-serious.

Sunny and Veah’s relationship ended on bad terms

When 90 Day Fiance fans were introduced to Sunny in Season 7 of Before the 90 Days, he was dating his then-girlfriend, Veah Netherton.

Their relationship was a rocky one that ended in a tumultuous split, including allegations of infidelity, major clashes over cultural and religious differences, and scamming accusations.

Eventually, Sunny and Veah called it quits, even though it seemed they were still trying to work things out during the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All.

Veah shocked 90 Day Fiance fans with news that she tied the knot

After the Tell All aired, Veah shocked 90 Day Fiance fans when she announced that she had married her dog sitter—the same man that Sunny accused her of cheating with.

It wasn’t long after Veah’s marriage announcement that her ex, Sunny, put her on blast for “lying to the entire world” about their relationship status at the Tell All.

Sunny claimed he and Veah were not working on their relationship, although she told 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers otherwise.

In fact, Sunny said Veah was already married.

Veah and her husband, a policeman and dog sitter named David Lee Chairez, wed in Florida in September 2024.

Veah confirmed that she was married in February 2025, sharing a photo of herself and David originally posted by a 90 Day Fiance blogger, which she captioned, “Grateful.”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.