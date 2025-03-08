90 Day Fiance alum Rachel Bear officially divorces Jon Walters, issues warning to his new girlfriend

Rachel Bear is officially “single as a pringle.”

Rachel and fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Jon Walters are legally no longer husband and wife.

The couple shared their storyline in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and off the bat, their relationship faced major hurdles.

Rachel is an American citizen. while Jon lives in the UK, putting a major strain on their love life.

While Jon waited hopefully years for his visa to be approved, he and Rachel were in a long-distance marriage. But unfortunately for them, his visa never got approved.

Eventually, the distance between them proved too much to bear, and, coupled with other factors, they decided their marriage had faced its demise.

Rachel says Jon never signed their divorce papers

Rachel emerged on social media this weekend, announcing that her divorce to Jon was official, albeit not without even more obstacles along the way.

Rachel posted her TikTok on Instagram in a Reel she captioned, “This is me speaking for me and I’M finally baaaaack!! Any ideas on a new Instagram name? 😊”

As Rachel announced in the video, as of the end of last month, she is officially divorced.

But, it wasn’t as simple as her and Jon signing the paperwork and calling it day, apparently.

Rachel claimed that Jon has had the paperwork since October but blamed his busy work schedule for the delay in signing the documents.

So, when January rolled around, Rachel had a friend serve Jon at his home. This meant Jon had 30 days to respond or else she could move on with the divorce without him.

Even after being served with the papers, Jon still didn’t sign them.

“Needless to say, I moved on without his signature because he did not sign… again,” Rachel announced.

Since divorcing Jon, Rachel has resumed her maiden name, and she admits she is happier than she’s ever felt.

“So, yeah, this me!” she told her followers. “Single as a pringle and happier than ever!”

Rachel warns Jon’s girlfriend

Before signing off, Rachel shared a message directed at Jon’s new girlfriend.

“Just keep in mind, when you’re the background object in his videos, there’s a reason for that,” she began. “If he posts things about you online and only tags you in it, there’s a reason for that.”

“All of these things are for him, not for you,” Rachel cautioned.

Rachel admitted, however, that either way, it’s not her problem.

She concluded her video by warning her fans not to believe everything they hear, implying that Jon’s side of the story isn’t completely true.

Jon responds to Rachel’s video

Jon apparently caught wind of Rachel’s video and posted a since-deleted message on his Facebook page, as captured by @90dayfiance_alexa.

In his post, Jon claimed he found out about their divorce after a blogger sent him Rachel’s video.

Jon deemed Rachel’s behavior “so snarky and bitter” and called her warning aimed at his girlfriend “unnecessary.”

“I wish her nothing but the best and I hope she finds someone as wonderful as I have,” he concluded.

Rachel shares why she ended their marriage

Rachel also teased in her video that perhaps one day she’ll spill all the tea explaining why she’s so excited about being divorced and resuming her maiden name.

In the meantime, a reply to one of her Instagram followers’ comments shed some light on her reasoning.

@mymytrossi wrote, “Omg I haven’t seen you in awhile. Did he ever move to the states? What the heck I’m lost.”

Rachel responded, “No I ended the marriage because I was no longer happy. We’ve both changed as people during this entire time and our values no longer aligned.”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.