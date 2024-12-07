90 Day Fiance alum Miona Bell hints ex-husband Jibri Bell was ‘lazy’ and earned money via ‘scams’

Miona Bell shared a cryptic message, evidently hinting at the reason for her breakup from Jibri Bell.

The 90 Day Fiance alums shared their story in Season 8 of the flagship series.

As is the case with most couples in the franchise, Miona and Jibri faced their fair share of challenges along the way.

Despite some red flags early in their relationship, Miona and Jibri pushed through and tied the knot in 2021.

Their marriage was short-lived, however, and they called it quits less than three years later, confirming their split in 2024.

Since then, Jibri has been focusing on finding himself while traveling the world. Meanwhile, Miona has already moved on with a new man.

Miona shares a cryptic message about ‘lazy’ partners

Even though their relationship is kaput, Miona still receives questions about her and Jibri, as was the case in a recent Instagram Story Q&A.

One of Miona’s Instagram followers asked the Serbian native why “her past relationship/s ended.”

To answer, Miona first shared a quote originally posted by @businessmindset101, which read, “You can either build with a busy partner or babysit a lazy one.”

Miona elaborated on the quote in her own words in the caption below the upload, and her cryptic message was seemingly a jab at her ex, Jibri.

The Miona Beauty owner wrote, “I’m focused on building and taking big steps in life, so my partner can’t be complacent, lazy, or someone who resorts to scams to make money instead of creating something real.”

“If they are, it won’t work,” she concluded.

90 Day Fiance fans noticed Miona and Jibri’s relationship was on the rocks

Rumors began circulating that Miona and Jibri were on the brink of a breakup in September 2023 when their followers noticed some changes in their Instagram activity.

The couple stopped including each other in their posts, and although 90 Day Fiance fans were convinced it was due to a rocky marriage, Miona and Jibri claimed otherwise.

As Miona told In Touch, “We are together, and we are still married! We just decided to change some stuff with social media and to put less attention on our private life and relationship.”

However, Miona and Jibri’s fans were buying it, and speculation continued to grow online — especially after Miona uploaded photos of flowers and balloons she received on Valentine’s Day while Jibri was traveling overseas.

Jibri acknowledged his split from Miona in March 2024

Earlier this year, Jibri confirmed his and Miona’s split, calling it his “3rd true heartbreak.”

Jibri joked that he should “leave the Eastern European women alone” but took accountability for the breakup.

“I take full responsibility… something about being in a long term commitment makes me feel uneasy and trapped,” he wrote. “Maybe I’m immature… or maybe I just haven’t found the one…”

Miona is smitten with her new boyfriend

Meanwhile, on social media, Miona continues to gush over her new man, an entertainment producer named Terzel Ron Vasquez.

Miona isn’t afraid to showcase her new relationship, either. These days, many of Miona’s posts include Terzel.

Their relationship is serious, too—so much so that they created a joint Instagram account, @teeandmi, in June 2024.

