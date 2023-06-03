90 Day Fiance alum Jess Caroline shows off massive weight loss

Jess Caroline is focused on fitness, and the 90 Day Fiance alum showed off her results in the form of a new slimmer figure.

90 Day Fiance fans will remember Jess as one of Colt Johnson’s exes, starring in Season 5 of Happily Ever After?

The fiery redhead, who hails from Brazil, has since moved on from Colt and has been working on slimming down and getting in shape.

In her latest Instagram post, the former reality TV star shared side-by-side before-and-after pics of her body transformation journey.

In the “before” shot, Jess faced away from the camera for a cheeky view, clad in a black sports bra and a black thong.

Jess’ “after” photo saw her facing away from the camera again, but this time, raising her arms in the air. Jess went topless for the shot and wore black shorts to show off her trimmer waistline and smaller derriere.

The Brazilian beauty captioned her post, “Look in the mirror. That’s your competition. 💪🏻”

90 Day Fiance cast and fans congratulate Jess Caroline on her results

Nearly 6,000 of Jess’ 297,000 Instagram followers liked the post, and in the comments section, hundreds more gushed over her thinner physique.

One such comment came from another 90 Day Fiance star and Brazilian native, Thais Ramone, who told Jess, “I loved it!!! determination is that 💪”

Many of Jess’ fans complimented her and felt she looked just as good before losing weight. Pic credit: @jesscaroline_/Instagram

“So happy for you love 😍,” commented Erica Nguyen.

Along with comments congratulating her on her progress, others felt Jess looked just fine before altering her appearance.

“Ayyy Mami all your curves were always beautiful!!!!” wrote another fan. “But do what makes you happy.”

Another one of Jess’ fans told her there was “nothing wrong” with the “before” photo, while another Instagram user made it clear they preferred her former appearance.

“Idkkkk cause I’m loving the before 👀,” they wrote.

How did Jess lose weight and get in shape?

Jess tagged nutritionist Bruno Colhado and personal trainer Guilherme Polizel in her post, meaning she’s been working with professionals to get healthier.

In December 2022, Jess shared a Reel on Instagram, noting that she was on a diet, and last summer, she announced that she was making lifestyle changes.

In the Instagram post, which she has since deleted, Jess wrote, “I decided to change… change my body, change my habits, my diet, my routine, my schedules.”

“I’m taking more care of myself and I’m already seeing a difference, not only in my body, but in the discipline I’m having.”

Jess admitted that it wasn’t easy, and there were days when she felt like throwing in the towel, but it’s obvious that her hard work and determination have paid off.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.