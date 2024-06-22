90 Day Fiance alum Danielle Jbali announces she’s using obesity medication to lose weight

Danielle Jbali is ready to embark on a life-changing journey.

The 90 Day Fiance alum told her fans and followers that she’s using a doctor-prescribed medication to help her shed some unwanted pounds — and no, it’s not Ozempic.

On Friday, the 51-year-old licensed practical nurse took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing outside at the beach.

She didn’t provide a caption for her upload, but in text over the photo, Danielle wrote, “Will be sharing my weight loss journey.”

“I started Wegovy last Saturday June 15,” she added.

In her Instagram Story, Danielle told her followers that if they sign up for her subscription, they’ll see her starting weight and “find out weekly weigh ins and how the journey is going.”

Danielle’s post received thousands of likes, and her followers flocked to the comments section to show their support.

90 Day Fiance viewers and Danielle’s castmates share positive messages

Danielle’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate, Paola Mayfield, left an uplifting message, telling her, “You can do it!! Sending you all the energy and good thoughts.”

Another 90 Day Fiance castmate, Juliana Custodio, shared that she lost the 60 pounds she gained during pregnancy, adding, “You can do this.”

Others shared their success stories, noting how much they’ve lost, and encouraging Danielle to do the same.

“Yay! Congratulations, Danielle!” added one Instagram user. “I love what these meds are doing for people.”

Another commented, “Good luck! I’ll be following your progress!”

Wegovy vs. Ozempic

So, what is Wegovy, and how is different from Ozempic?

While Ozempic is approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, Wegovy “is a higher-dose version” that’s approved for chronic weight management.

According to GoodRx, both medications are once-weekly injectables, with the primary ingredient being semaglutide.

Patients must reach certain BMI criteria to be eligible to use Wegovy, and it takes about five months for patients to reach the target dosage.

Because of its higher maximum dose compared to Ozempic, Wegovy may result in greater weight loss.

Other 90 Day Fiance cast members who have lost weight with surgery and medication

Danielle isn’t the first 90 Day Fiance cast member to use medical intervention to lose weight.

Anna Campisi underwent a gastric sleeve surgery and has since dropped nearly 100 pounds.

The Silva sisters, Darcey and Stacey, had endoscopic sleeve gastroplasties (ESGs), resulting in a 40-pound weight loss for the twins.

Additionally, Angela Deem underwent a gastric sleeve procedure and a breast reduction to slim down.

Other 90 Day Fiance stars who have lost weight have been accused of using Ozempic, but denied the accusations.

Daniele Gates recently shot down rumors that she used drugs to shed weight.

After ongoing allegations, Loren Brovarnik has repeatedly denied using Ozempic but has come clean about her Mommy Makeover to snatch her waistline and return to her pre-pregnancy body.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.