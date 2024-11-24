90 Day Fiance alum Avery Mills ‘grieving her life’ amid cancer scare: ‘It broke me’

Avery Mills is ready to speak out after months of suffering behind closed doors.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise will remember Avery’s storyline from Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Avery, who was 19 at the time, moved to Syria to marry her now-husband, Omar Albakour, despite pushback from her family members.

Avery and Omar proved their doubters wrong and are still going strong five years into their marriage.

But although their marriage looks to be doing well, Avery’s health is not.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The 24-year-old perfume entrepreneur has hinted at her health problems on social media in recent months, but she recently went into detail about her struggles on TikTok over the weekend.

Avery Mills updates her followers regarding her chronic health issues

In a video captioned, “Here’s what’s been going on recently with my health 🫶 thank you for all the support,” Avery told her followers that she recently visited the ER.

“I know a lot of you guys have been worried and wondering what’s going on with my health, and I’m finally ready to talk about it,” Avery shared.

While in the emergency department, Avery went into septic shock, which is life-threatening, and doctors believed she had a blood clot due to her D-dimer levels.

A CAT scan revealed masses on her lymph nodes under her ribs, leading doctors to believe she had lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

Avery admitted that although she wasn’t formally diagnosed with cancer, she “immediately started grieving the life that I thought I was going to have.”

Avery feared for her life: ‘It broke me’

Avery feared that she wouldn’t be able to become a mother and might lose everything she’d worked for.

“I’m gonna leave my husband a widow or widower,” she thought to herself.

Avery admitted that receiving the news “broke” her.

Despite feeling terrible, Avery went live on social media to promote her perfume brand, pushing through to try and earn money so as not to leave Omar with a huge hospital bill.

Avery says that pushing through is what made her even more sick, causing her to go septic. During her hospital stay, Avery was on oxygen and in a wheelchair and had to have her blood “cleaned.”

Avery is quarantining while being treated for five different infections

While Avery has since received good news — she does not have lymphoma or leukemia — she does have five different infections and is currently in quarantine.

Avery is currently taking “a lot of ” steroids and antibiotics to treat her conditions, which she didn’t share with her followers because she feared critics would “take the [diagnoses] and run with it.”

She did share, however, that she contracted the infections from either contaminated food or someone’s saliva in food.

Avery hints at contracting her illnesses while traveling and urges her fans to take precautions

Avery insinuated that her recent travels were to blame, urging her followers, “Please be careful when you travel. Please wear a mask.”

“I’m someone who didn’t believe in, like, wearing a mask traveling,” she admitted.

However, according to Avery, she was sick while traveling, and because her white blood cell count was so low, she caught “everything else around” her.

“I’m still healing. I do look a lot better. I do sound a lot better,” Avery ended her video, adding, “Thank you guys so much for all the support.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.