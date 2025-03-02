90 Day Fiance alum Anna Campisi asks for help to lose 25 more pounds

Despite losing 100 pounds and keeping it off for two years, Anna Campisi is looking for tips to drop a bit more weight.

As Monsters and Critics reported, 90 Day Fiance Season 7 alum Anna Campisi underwent bariatric surgery in 2023.

Her surgery was successful, and she has since dropped a whopping 100 pounds.

But Anna isn’t finished slimming down just yet.

During a recent live video, she called on her fans and followers to offer up tricks for losing another 25 pounds.

Anna’s recording was shared in an Instagram Reel shared by @90dayfiance_alexa.

The video was captioned, “Wow! Anna has done so well! Congrats!

Anna was on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé with Mursel.”

Anna requests advice on losing another 25 pounds

“Hey, you guys. Many of you know that I had gastric sleeve surgery about two years ago,” Anna began her recording. “It’ll be two years in April.”

“So, I lost about 100 pounds, and I’ve maintained it, which is awesome. That’s the first time in my life I’ve been able to maintain a weight. But I still want to lose about 25 pounds,” she explained.

Anna continued, “So, I was wondering if you guys knew of any weight loss apps or health and fitness apps that you could recommend. I’d love to hear what you guys use and have had results with that’ll help me in my journey.”

Some of Anna’s fans headed to the comments section of @90dayfiance_alexa’s post to offer their suggestions.

Anna’s fans offer recommendations

@tina195860 recommended going to Weight Watchers meetings and following the program’s plan.

A second commenter told Anna to make breakfast two hours after waking up and to eat lunch and dinner early, drinking water if she felt hungry.

They also suggested walking briskly for an hour a day and eliminating sugar, white flour, and refined oils.

Others urged Anna to look into weight-loss drops and Metformin, an anti-diabetic medication.

Anna shares her favorite recipes and fashion brands online

Since dropping the weight, Anna has been showing off her trim new physique on social media.

On her Instagram feed, the 38-year-old mom of four has been modeling fashion from SHEIN and receiving many compliments from her fans and followers.

In addition, Anna often shares her healthy recipes, including meals for the whole family and even desserts that won’t interfere with her weight loss efforts.

Her most recent sweet treat was a gluten-free cake recipe that Anna uploaded on February 6.

In her accompanying caption, Anna gushed, “This is the best gluten free cake I’ve ever made! I’d even say best vanilla cake I’ve ever made and I’ve tried a ton of recipes over my years! We couldn’t even tell it was gluten free! So soft and moist!”

