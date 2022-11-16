90 Day Fiance: Alina Kozhevnikova is ‘chillin’ in barefaced selfie

Alina Kasha shared a no-makeup selfie with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @alinakasha/Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Alina Kozhevnikova may have been fired from the show, but she still has a strong social media presence.

The 27-year-old was the first 90 Day cast member with a disability as she has a rare form of dwarfism, but she strived to overcome it on the show and continues to show off the real her in real-time.

Recently, the real her came from a barefaced selfie in good lighting.

Alina did not appear to have a filter over the selfie either, but her natural features still looked dazzling without it, as she appeared with no makeup around her eyes or over her skin.

Alina wore round-style glasses and had her brown and dirty blonde hair down as the photo was taken from a downward angle.

Alina captioned the casual snap, “Chillin,” and she seemed to have a slight smirk.

Pic credit: @alinakasha/Instagram

Alina Kozhevnikova was fired from the 90 Day Fiance network

While Season 5 of Before the 90 Days was airing, Alina’s past racist and insensitive social media posts surfaced and drew a ton of outrage from the 90 Day community.

Alina initially denied responsibility for the posts but took accountability and apologized. However, the nature of the posts proved to cross the line with the 90 Day network, and she was fired. Subsequently, she and her then-potential partner Caleb Greenwood’s scenes were edited out of the rest of the season, and they did not appear at the Tell All.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alina still has 77.2k followers on Instagram and touts her short-lived 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days accolade in her bio.

Caleb has gone on to appear on 90 Day Diaries.

Alina now lives in Argentina

Alina is originally from Russia but spoke against her country after Russia invaded Ukraine. She condemned Russian propaganda and shared a throwback photo of herself in Ukraine to show solidarity.

Not long after the war broke out, Alina and her best friend Elijah, who fans got familiar with during their time on Before the 90 days, moved to Argentina together.

They still live there and Alina detailed in June how hard it was for the pair to find an apartment. In any case, Alina and Elijah seem to be acclimating to Argentinian life, as evidenced by their active social media.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.