90 Day Fiance: Alexei Brovarnik shows support for wife Loren as she enjoys a ‘good moment’

Alexei showed support for his wife Loren as she battles through postpartum depression. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Alexei Brovarnik is being a supportive husband amid his wife Loren Brovarnik’s postpartum depression battle.

Loren and Alexei, a fan-favorite couple from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, welcomed their third child, daughter Ariel Raya Brovarnik, on September 6, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Joining big brothers Shai, 2, and Asher, 1, Ariel rounded out the family of five, making Loren and Alex parents of three under 3.

Loren has been candid with her Instagram followers about the struggles she’s endured since welcoming Ariel last month, admitting that her postpartum depression has been “ten times harder” the third time around.

The TLC star received some love from her husband in a recent Instagram post in which she shared a happy moment she was having in between bouts of crying.

“In between the tears, comes a good moment …This was a good moment. 💪🏼,” Loren captioned her post, which included a parking lot selfie in which she gave the camera a closed-mouth smile and looked radiant in a black tank, jeans, and aviator sunglasses.

Alexei Brovarnik supports wife Loren amid her postpartum depression struggle

Loren’s post received plenty of positive attention, with over 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

One supportive comment, in particular, came from her husband Alexei, who wrote to his wife, “You look great babe I am so proud of you 👏❤️.”

Even more comments of encouragement flooded Loren’s post, with another 90 Day Fiance cast member, Season 9’s Shaeeda Sween, telling her, “Still beautiful as ever- love you Loren ❤️.”

“Looking great, Loren! 3 under 3 is no joke Mama!” read another comment from a supportive fan who added, “Self care is a must, so keep filling your bucket til it overflows ❤️.”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alex haven’t shared much information about Baby Ariel following her birth, nor have they shared many photos. Ariel is spending some time in the NICU like her brothers Shai and Asher, although her parents haven’t elaborated as to why.

90 Day Fiance fans appreciate Loren’s postpartum honesty

Loren’s millions of adoring fans on Instagram appreciate her honesty when it comes to parenting and motherhood.

Shortly after Ariel’s birth, Loren posed from her hospital room, sporting an adult diaper and belly band, sharing the “reality of just having a baby,” and recently received an outpouring of support from her fans after sharing a vulnerable yet body-positive, post-baby body photo.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.