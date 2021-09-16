90 Day Fans roast Tom Brooks’ latest photo edits, claim picture looks nothing like him

Tom Brooks is being trolled by critics who think he’s taken his photo editing too far. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans are calling out Tom Brooks for catfishing his followers with his edited posts. His most recent post, specifically, got his critics coming out in droves to point out that he does not actually look like the picture he presented.

Tom looks much different now than he did when he was on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, which aired in 2019. Viewers last saw him on Season 2 of 90 Day Diaries, where he was slimmer and more chiseled.

However, viewers think that he looks nothing like his Instagram pictures after getting to know the real Tom on TV over the last few years.

90 Day Fiance critics think Tom Brooks did too much with his photo edits

90 Day fiance critics claim that Tom’s recent Instagram picture is edited so much that it doesn’t even look like him.

A Reddit thread was started on the topic after 90 Day fans on Instagram saw Tom’s post.

The subject of the thread read, “i’m sorry Tom but that is not your face.” The caption accompanied the Instagram picture in question.

The following Reddit discussion on the topic yielded some pretty savage feedback from other viewers.

The comment that got the most upvotes snidely remarked, “Darcey must’ve taught him how to Photoshop before they broke up.”

Another critic exclaimed, “LOL! Just wow, that is not the real Tom.”

Critics gave their feedback on Tom’s picture. Pic credit: @u/purple_lane/Reddit.

The opinions continued as onlookers to the photo remarked that Tom’s photo is not the Tom they know.

In response to the Reddit’s subject caption, one person wrote, “It isn’t at all. It looks like he face-swapped with Chris Pratt.”

Someone else brought up when Tom was heavier set when they said, “Fat Tom think we forgot what he really [looks] like. Spoiler: we did not.”

More Redditors commented on Tom’s picture. Pic credit: @u/purple_lane/Reddit.

Tom Brooks is still active within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Aside from being on 90 Day Diaries, Tom and his sister were on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, The Other Way where their witty banter and commentary about episodes made them fan favorites.

Tom may be still active with 90 Day Fiance, but has an on and off-again relationship with his social media. Recently, he and his girlfriend Mariah said they were taking social media breaks after a number of different backlashes happened for both of them on the site.

They are both back on social media despite their threats to fans who want to keep up with them there.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.