90 Day: Deavan Clegg says son Taeyang’s first month of chemotherapy is ‘almost complete’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg recently shared an update on social media amid her son Taeyang’s battle with Leukemia. The pregnant mom revealed that the toddler is almost done with his first month of chemotherapy and called him brave for enduring the long-suffering treatment.

After revealing that Taeyang was diagnosed with the deadly illness, Deavan prepped herself to be right by his side for the long battle ahead.

Deavan shared of video of Taeyang’s many visits to the hospital and confessed that the news of his illness turned their world upside down but that he is doing better.

Sadly, the three-year-old may have to contend with losing his hair very soon as Deavan pointed out that it’s already starting to thin.

Despite everything going on, the TLC alum is inspired by her son’s bravery.

Deavan Clegg shares an update on her son’s chemotherapy treatment

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star posted an update on Instagram and informed her followers that Taeyang has almost completed a month of chemotherapy.

“First month of chemotherapy [is] almost complete,” wrote Deavan in the Instagram post. “Our world turned upside down 27 days ago. But Taeyang is so strong and brave.”

“He’s doing better and getting into the routine of his appointments. His hair is starting to thin. He is so inspiring,” she added.

Deavan’s mom Elicia Clegg also gave an update today as the GoFundMe set up for Taeyang continues to grow. So far the family has raised $22,671 of their $50,000 goal.

Elicia is overseeing the funds raised on the platform and she thanked people for their support and noted, “Taeyang did so well at Chemotherapy today.”

“We will know more next Monday when we get results. This is a long and slow journey, but so far, he seems to be responding well,” shared Elicia. “Sadly, his hair is getting thinner, he is experiencing a little more pain, but he is strong and is already settled into the routine.”

Deavan Clegg admits to feeling ‘really sad’

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star is going through a lot right now with Taeyang’s cancer battle during what should be a happy time in her life.

Deavan is currently pregnant with her third child–her first for boyfriend Topher Park following a miscarriage earlier on in their relationship.

However, the pregnant reality TV star hasn’t had time to celebrate her rainbow baby given what’s happening in her life. During an Instagram Q&A, Deavan was asked how she was doing and she admitted to feeling sad.

“I’m really sad. No parent or child should have to go through this,” responded Deavan.

“However, it has opened my world to so many amazing people and strong children,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.