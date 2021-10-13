5 of the hottest photos shared by The Bachelor star Matt James

Matt James flaunts his fit physique in his 5 hottest photos. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James became a breakout star on The Bachelor Season 25 and made history as the first Black man to be named The Bachelor lead.

Interestingly, Matt James had never competed in The Bachelor franchise before and was just a friend of The Bachelorette fan favorite, Tyler Cameron, when he was selected to take on the coveted leading role.

Despite not being a part of the franchise prior, Matt James was chosen for his blend of body and brains and his best features are on display in five of his hottest social media photos.

Here are the five hottest photos that Matt James has shared with his 934k followers thus far.

1. Matt James gets ready for a marathon

Plenty of doors and opportunities opened up for Matt James after becoming the Bachelor on one of the most scandalous seasons. One of those opportunities included becoming an ambassador for Lulu Lemon.

Matt shared a quality outdoor photo showing off his athletic build while wearing workout attire and posing in a running stance. Matt James’ athletic build and toned legs, as well as his determined expression, make this photo stand out as Matt prepared for the NYC marathon.

2. Matt James looks suave in a tuxedo

On his season of The Bachelor, it was clear that Matt James knew how to rock a suit and this next photo is no exception.

Posing with a group of esteemed men, Matt wears a classic black and white tux and gives a smoldering look to the camera. In his caption, Matt James shared the various prestigious roles the men beside him hold and wrote, “I see change-makers, what do you see…#BlackLivesMatter”.

3. Matt James flaunts his abs

Matt looks dapper in a suit and he also looks extremely fit and toned wearing no shirt at all.

The former athlete, shared a photo of himself on the golf course sans shirt and looked completely ripped. Matt James boasted an impressive set of abs and muscles as he gave an intense stare to the camera.

4. Matt James wears a bold red carpet outfit

Matt James is an athlete and a sports fan, so naturally, he got to attend the ESPYs with his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

Matt rocked a bold plaid suit along with his grown-out beard and posed with some influential people in the sports world, including track star ShaCarri Richardson. Matt and ShaCarri looked cool as can be as they posed in their red carpet garb.

5. Matt James poses with his best friend Tyler Cameron

Long-time best friends Matt James and Tyler Cameron have a lot in common, and one of those commonalities is their good looks.

Matt shared a photo of him and Tyler posing and looking tall and handsome as ever while in Brooklyn, New York and it’s certainly a sizzling photo of the both of them.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC and is expected to return in January 2022.