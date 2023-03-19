1000-Lb Sisters: Tammy Slaton shares details of her wedding day with Caleb Willingham

Tammy Slaton is revealing details of her wedding day as the season finale of 1000-Lb Sisters approaches.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tammy got married in November 2022 to Caleb Willingham.

The two met in the rehab facility in Ohio where they were patients working on their health. Both Tammy and Caleb struggled with food addiction and overeating and hoped being in rehab would help them adopt healthier habits.

After a short courtship, Caleb proposed claiming he knew Tammy was the love of his life. Just weeks later, the two tied the knot in a small ceremony held at their rehab facility.

Although TLC cameras were present on the big day, it was initially reported that Tammy and Caleb’s wedding would not be featured on the show. However, plans have changed, and the event will be the focus of the Season 4 finale.

Just ahead of its premiere, Tammy spoke exclusively with People to share how she felt on her big day and to give fans insight into what made it so special.

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham are officially married

While planning her wedding, Tammy wanted to ensure the friends she made in rehab could be present to see her become a bride. So, she used the facility as her venue space and invited a handful of its residents.

Tammy’s sister Amy served as her matron of honor and helped decorate the space with Tammy’s favorite flowers and candles. She also helped Tammy pick out her wedding gown and the shining tiara she wore.

During the ceremony, Tammy revealed that Caleb began to cry when he first saw her walking down the aisle, which was unexpected. She went on to explain how she was also nervous that someone in her family might object to their union but was relieved they all seemed happy for her.

Between Caleb becoming emotional, admiring the beautiful decorations, and having her family present, Tammy called her wedding day “magical” and said, “Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room. I literally married my best friend.”

Currently, Tammy and Caleb are navigating a long-distance marriage since she returned to her hometown in Kentucky. Caleb remains a patient in Ohio but is working to be transferred to a rehab facility closer to Tammy.

The future of 1000-Lb Sisters is uncertain

It was recently reported that the Slaton family was looking to renegotiate their contracts. After revealing they were not pleased with the producers and did not like the show’s direction, they began meeting with new production companies.

The meetings could potentially lead to the end of 1000-Lb Sisters and produce a spin-off show focusing on the entire family. The change would also mean more money for the siblings, which is something they feel they deserve since the popularity of the show has tremendously increased.

Season 4 was intended to be split into two parts that would air throughout 2023. However, production for the next set of episodes has halted. Producers are doing their best to ensure the show continues by working to meet the cast’s demands and come to an agreement with their contracts.

1000-Lb Sisters airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.