1000-Lb Sisters: Tammy meets baby Gage, Amy hopes this will motivate her to lose weight

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton finally meets her new nephew, Gage, in person. Amy Slaton hopes this will help motivate Tammy to lose weight. Pic credit: TLC

1000-Lb Sister star Tammy Slaton will finally meet her new nephew, Gage, in the Season 2 finale of the show airing on March 8.

Tammy had a rough journey through this latest season as she attempts to get back on the weight-loss wagon to qualify for weight loss surgery, similar to her sister Amy Slaton.

However, it’s proven to be a much more difficult experience than she may have anticipated.

Throughout the season, fans watched as Tammy worked with both her brother, Chris, and her doctor to find ways to help her reach her goals.

Unfortunately, Tammy continued to gain weight throughout the season – with her most recent weigh-in saw her gain 21lbs, hitting a high weight of 665lbs.

In the latest promo for the finale, shared here by Hollywood Life, Amy says she’s hoping that the addition of baby Gage to the family will provide Tammy with the motivation she needs to finally lose weight.

Amy hopes baby Gage will motivate Tammy to lose weight

In the preview, Amy and Gage have been discharged from the hospital and are coming to visit Tammy for the first time face to face.

Amy expressed her excitement for the two to meet.

“I love Tammy,” she said. “And this is a moment I’ve been waiting on my whole life for her to meet my son.”

As Amy walks in with baby Gage, Tammy can be heard saying, “Finally, after all this time, I get to see Jellybean [Gage].”

Tammy is clearly overjoyed to meet Gage as she eagerly reached to hold him.

During a production confessional, Amy joked, “Gage looks like a little bitty football compared to Tammy.”

As the two interacted more, it was clear that Tammy was enamored with her new nephew. She cooed at him and lovingly expressed, “that face.”

“It’s kinda cool to see Tammy clicking with Gage so early. I think Gage has a bond with her because he heard her voice when he was in – in the womb. So, he’s got that bond, he knows who Aunt Tammy is,” Amy shared.

Later in the preview, during a joint confessional, Amy looks to Tammy and concludes, “You know, me and Gage are both here for you. I just hope he gives you the motivation to lose the weight.”

“One step at a time,” Tammy responded.

Tammy is struggling to lose weight as she experiences life changes

Although Season 2 had seen Tammy struggle to lose the weight required to even qualify for weight loss surgery, that wasn’t the only challenge she’d faced throughout the season.

Tammy continued her relationship with her boyfriend, Jerry. While she might be in a relationship with Jerry, Tammy made the brave decision to come out to him, along with sister Amy and her husband, Michael, and reveal she’s pansexual.

Although Jerry admitted that he really didn’t understand what Tammy meant when she came out, he said that he supported her regardless.

Hopefully, with a new nephew and support from Jerry and her family, Tammy could lose the weight she needs to help her change her life.

1000-Lb Sisters airs Mondays at 10/9c on TLC.