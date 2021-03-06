1000-Lb Sisters: How is Tammy Slaton doing now?

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has had a rough journey trying to lose enough weight to qualify for weight-loss surgery. Pic credit: TLC

For two seasons, 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has been trying to lose enough weight to qualify for weight-loss surgery, and it hasn’t been easy for her.

The 34-year-old started her journey during the show’s first season along with her sister, Amy Slaton. And while she was considerably heavier than Amy, she was confident that she’d be successful in her weight-loss as long as she was able to qualify for the surgery. What has happened since then is a constant fight to stay on track.

While Amy went on to lose the required amount of weight to receive weight-loss surgery in Season 1, Tammy is still struggling to lose weight coming up to the end of Season 2. Even with their brother, Chris, stepping in as a “diet buddy” for Tammy, it doesn’t seem that she’s able to stay on track long enough to help herself qualify for the surgery.

There have also been several impactful life changes that have happened for Tammy in recent months. Her relationship with her boyfriend, Jerry, is currently being explored on the show along with her sexuality, and she recently became an Aunt with the birth of Amy’s son, Gage.

Tammy is struggling to lose the weight

With the Season 2 finale just around the corner, Tammy had a tough conversation with her doctor after her most recent weigh-in.

As Tammy stepped on the scale, her weight reached a new height of 665-lbs. This means that since her last weigh in Tammy somehow gained an additional 21 pounds.

When the doctor prompted her to explain how this happened, Tammy took the opportunity to finally put some of the responsibility on herself by admitting that she didn’t know how to stop.

“Because I know I shouldn’t sit there and eat it all, but I do, and I don’t know how to stop,” she admitted to the doctor.

However, it wasn’t all bad news. As Tammy’s doctor pointed out, the fact that she was able to admit that she didn’t know how to stop eating, meant that she was finally acknowledging that she needed more help. And according to her doctor, now they can start helping her even more.

“I think that’s something that maybe we need to talk about and deal with,” he told her. “I’m really proud of you for the fact that you just admitted, ‘I don’t know how to stop’ because that’s the first step in asking somebody to try to help you learn to stop.”

Tammy comes to terms with her sexuality

Fans also recently learned that while Tammy is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, Jerry, she doesn’t actually identify as a straight woman.

In a recent episode, while she and Jerry were out for a meal with Amy and her husband, Michael, Tammy mustered up the courage to come out to Jerry as pansexual.

Although it took her some time, Tammy told Jerry, “So, like, Jerry, I got some stuff that we need to talk about.”

“I am pansexual,” she admitted.

Jerry openly admitted that he didn’t understand what that meant and Tammy continued on to explain that she believes “love is love” and that she is open to dating outside of the opposite gender.

“I would date anybody whether they’re transgender, straight, gay,” she explained.

And while it was clear that that the announcement was a little confusing for Jerry, he seemed to take it in stride saying that he accepts Tammy as she is.

So, while she’s had a rough time recently, it’s understandable that all the changes are causing Tammy some stress. Hopefully, she’ll be able to collect herself enough to get the weight-loss surgery she’s wanting and that she continues to work on bettering herself.

1000-Lb Sisters season finale airs Monday at 10/9c on TLC.