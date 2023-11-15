1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton make a dramatic return in the new season

Your favorite 1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton are about to return to TV in December, and we have the explosive trailer.

Get ready for a lot of family drama, but remember that a lot has happened since the season was filmed.

The series will show what prompted Amy’s divorce from her husband, Michael Halterman, and viewers will see a different side of him this season.

The trailer features some tense moments between him and an overwhelmed Amy, and there’s also a dramatic showdown between Michael and Amy’s sister, Amanda.

Tammy has a lot going on, with a lot to celebrate after losing a drastic amount of weight during her lengthy stint in rehab.

However, returning home is bittersweet because she has to leave her now-deceased husband, Caleb, behind.

Here’s what to expect when 1000-Lb. Sisters returns

A lot of Tammy and Amy’s personal life has played out in the media over the past few months, but the new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters will fill in the blanks.

In the new season, Tammy finally gets approved to leave rehab after losing almost 300 pounds during her 14-month stay at the facility.

This breakthrough means she’s ready for the next chapter.

Meanwhile, Tammy must learn to embrace her new body and life at home, and she accomplishes some exciting milestones for the first time in over a decade.

Tammy must explore her new normal without Caleb by her side since he didn’t lose enough weight to get approval to leave rehab.

It might be jarring for viewers to see Caleb knowing that he has since passed away, but the series will show the event timeline that led up to that.

Monsters and Critics reported in August that cameras were at Caleb’s funeral, but it was not featured in the recently released trailer, so we might have to wait for another season to see that play out.

Amy Slaton’s marital drama will play out in the new season

Tammy is not the only one trying to navigate her personal life. Her sister Amy is having a hard time as well.

The trailer features an overwhelmed Amy in tears as she tries to get a handle on her two young kids with no help from Michael.

Amy’s marriage is turned upside down, leading her to make the hardest decision of her life.

Meanwhile, Tammy and Amy’s older brother Chris works toward skin removal surgery while their sisters Amanda and Misty embark on their health journeys.

Check out the 1000-Lb. Sisters trailer below.

1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c on TLC.