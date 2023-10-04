1000-Lb. Sisters resumes filming for Season 5 following Slaton sisters’ fight that halted production

The future of 1000-Lb. Sisters has remained uncertain for months following a brawl between Amy and Tammy Slaton.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Slaton sisters were involved in a physical scuffle that halted production for Season 5.

TLC’s camera crews ceased filming after Tammy and Amy got into it with Amanda Halterman and Chris Combs during a family vacation to Florida.

The Slaton family’s behavior caused production to feel “uncomfortable working with them,” but it looks as though they’ve since reconciled.

As The Sun reports, Tammy and her family have reportedly signed contracts to continue filming Season 5.

A source told the outlet that the Slatons began filming last weekend and that Season 5 will air as a two-part segment, similar to Season 4.

In August 2023, Tammy told her fans that a second installment of Season 4 is slated for the fall.

“My wedding was a two-part thing, so it made Season 4 have more episodes, so we have Part B coming out December 12,” Tammy said in a since-deleted TikTok.

Sources say 1000-Lb. Sisters will be renewed for Season 6

The Sun’s insider claimed that with each new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the cast receives a pay raise, which is great news for the Slatons.

While Tammy and Amy film Season 5, they have another pay raise to look forward to in the future because the same insider told The Sun that “TLC is looking ahead to a sixth season, but nothing is official yet.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Slaton family was clashing with producers about their salaries and contracts. Tammy reportedly earns around $2 to 3 thousand per episode, while Amy rakes in just $700 per month.

There was even some chatter online that Tammy was pursuing an alternate career path in plus-size modeling to pay the bills while she waited for news about the future of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Tammy reportedly accused 1000-Lb. Sisters producers of ‘forcing’ drama during Season 4B

In addition to qualms about her financial stability on the show, Tammy had reportedly expressed her annoyance with producers for “forcing drama” for the show.

When Amy and Tammy attended Tammy’s late husband Caleb Willingham’s funeral over the summer, producers allegedly pushed to “make it seem sad when it really wasn’t that sad.”

A source claimed that Amy and Tammy were in talks with another production company in the hopes of filming a spinoff. But with the news that Season 5 has been greenlit, it appears the Slaton sisters have finally come to a suitable agreement.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus on TLC.