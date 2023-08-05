1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton gets emotional at late husband Caleb Willingham’s funeral

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton said her final farewell to her late husband, Caleb Willingham.

Tammy has been mourning the loss of Caleb since his passing in June 2023.

Although Tammy and Caleb were going through some marital issues and were reportedly separated at the time of his death, Tammy has made it clear that she still loves her husband of six months.

Earlier this week, Tammy traveled to Caleb’s funeral, which was held in her home state of Kentucky, although Caleb was a native of Indiana.

Tammy sat in the front row at the private ceremony, clad in a knee-length black dress. The TLC star got emotional and broke down into tears as Caleb was remembered at the service.

The Sun captured photos of Tammy at the funeral alongside her sister, Amy Slaton, and other close friends and family members.

Will Caleb Willingham’s funeral service be aired on an upcoming season of 1000-Lb. Sisters?

Also in attendance were camera operators, likely indicating that Caleb’s funeral service will be featured either in Season 4B or Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tammy told her TikTok followers that Season 4 actually has a second installment in the works, set to air in December 2023.

Season 4A of 1000-Lb. Sisters featured Tammy and Caleb’s wedding. The couple’s nuptials took place at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio.

Tammy was reportedly fed up with Caleb’s refusal to stick to his weight-loss plan

Caleb and Tammy were both patients at the weight-loss clinic when they met and got engaged just weeks afterward.

While Tammy has continued to lose weight since completing her stint in rehab, it’s rumored that Caleb returned to his bad habits after his discharge.

Reportedly, Tammy grew tired of Caleb’s unwillingness to adhere to his weight-loss efforts, and it was the reason for their split.

An insider who claims to be friends with Tammy told The Sun that Caleb’s death was especially hard on Tammy because the reality TV star said she “could have easily” found herself in Caleb’s position.

“Tammy went through the same experience that Caleb did and wanted him to get better, but he just didn’t have a drive [to lose weight],” the source added.

Shortly after news of Caleb’s death broke, Tammy took to Instagram to pay tribute to the 40-year-old.

Tammy uploaded a carousel of photos, including herself and Caleb, during happy times while still enrolled in rehab.

In the caption, Tammy wrote, “Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️.”

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.