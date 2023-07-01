Tammy Slaton’s husband Caleb Willingham dead at age 40

Caleb Willingham, the estranged husband of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton, has died.

Caleb, aka “Killa K” and “Double K,” was 40 years old at the time of his passing.

It’s unclear at this point what Caleb’s cause of death was.

The TLC star’s stepmom Shirley Willingham confirmed the news to TMZ, and Caleb’s estranged wife, Tammy, later confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

Tammy shared a carousel of photos of herself and Caleb during happy times as they cozied up to each other, all smiles in front of a Christmas tree, with their arms around each other, and posed for a photo as they opened gifts.

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️,” Tammy captioned her emotional post.

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is ‘devastated’ over Caleb Willingham’s death

In addition to her Instagram post, Tammy spoke with PEOPLE, telling the outlet of Caleb’s sudden death, “I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing.”

“He was my best friend, and I loved him dearly,” Tammy continued. “When I met Caleb, he became my guardian angel, and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

TLC also released a statement: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family, and friends at this difficult time.”

Tammy and Caleb married in November 2022 before splitting

Tammy and Caleb met in 2022 while they were both patients at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio.

Caleb proposed to Tammy later the same year, and just weeks later, they wed in November 2022 in a small ceremony held at their rehabilitation center.

Following their nuptials, Tammy and Caleb gave long-distance love a try as Tammy returned to her hometown in Kentucky upon completion of her treatment.

It was reported that Tammy and Caleb split in May 2023 because Tammy was concerned that Caleb wasn’t putting his health and recovery first.

Reportedly, following their breakup, Tammy began dating a man by the name of Greg Morgan from Indianapolis, Indiana, who she met on a dating app.

Caleb’s most recent activity on Instagram was his only post on the social media platform and included a photo of himself and Tammy sharing a kiss on their wedding day.

In the caption, Caleb wrote, “[This is] one of those moments that never ends…. This is what happens when God blessed you beyond your dreams.”

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.