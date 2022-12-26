1000-Lb. Sisters: Here’s what Amy Slaton gave her sons for Christmas

Amy Slaton gave her sons a special gift for Christmas. Pic credit: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

This was the first year Amy Slaton celebrated Christmas as a mom of two, and she went all out for her boys, Gage and Glenn.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star committed to the popular Elf on the Shelf trend for her kids and named the doll Dobby.

All month, Amy moved Dobby to a new spot in their home and let her boys enjoy finding him each morning.

After telling her kids they behaved well enough for Dobby to add them to Santa’s nice list, Amy revealed their special present.

She got them a dog named Daisy Mae. The Chihuahua and Pomeranian mix is just over two years old, and Amy hopes she’ll be a great addition to her family.

Amy also hopes her family will love their new pet as much as they did their previous dog, Little Bit. Earlier in the year, Amy revealed that Little Bit passed away at the age of 22.

Amy Slaton shares a family photo with Santa

Continuing her Christmas celebrations, Amy also shared photos of her family posing with Santa on Instagram.

The first pic shows her sons sitting on Santa’s lap wearing their onesie pajamas. Both boys are looking at the camera, although they aren’t smiling.

The second pic features the entire family as Amy and her husband, Michael, stand beside Santa’s chair, smiling.

Amy kept the caption on her post short and sweet, simply writing, “Merry Christmas everyone!!!!”

Amy Slaton returns for the new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters

After remaining silent for months about her role on the show, it was revealed that Amy would be part of the upcoming season.

Season 4 will mainly focus on Tammy as she continues her weight loss journey. However, episodes will also show Amy sharing the highs and lows of her second pregnancy. Her attempts to stick to her diet and lose the weight she has regained will also be featured.

Amy’s storyline will also focus on helping her sister, Tammy, stay on track with her diet, and supporting her as she prepares for weight loss surgery and enters into a new romantic relationship.

Amy is not the only returning sibling, as her older brother, Chris, will also be seen in the upcoming season. Chris will share how losing weight has changed his life and how he has been recovering from his weight loss surgery. Additionally, he will go into detail about planning to have a skin removal procedure to help him tone his new body.

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres January 17, 2023, at 9/8c on TLC.