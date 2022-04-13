1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton reveals her dog Little Bit has passed away

Amy Slaton reveals her 22-year-old dog, Little Bit, has died. Pic credit: Amy Slaton-Halterman/Youtube

Amy Slaton has revealed that her beloved dog, Little Bit, has sadly crossed over the rainbow bridge.

Fans of 1000-Lb. Sisters may recall seeing glimpses of the Chihuahua running and playing in the background of Amy’s scenes. Little Bit had become a part of Amy’s family, and she was often seen adorning the dog with love and affection.

Since the start of the show, Amy has shared her dog with fans, and now fans are sending their love and support as she mourns the loss of her fur baby.

Amy says goodbye to her long-time pet

Amy shared a photo of Little Bit on her Instagram page recently, revealing the news that she had passed away.

According to In Touch Weekly, Little Bit was suffering from cancer. Amy shared they had taken her to the vet, thinking she was only dealing with allergies. She says after some blood work and an x-ray, it was discovered she, unfortunately, had lung cancer.

Amy stated they gave her meds and did their best to keep her comfortable until her passing.

In the caption of her post, Amy wrote, “Rip little bit. I love you so much. 2000-2022.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans quickly flooded the comments section sending their condolences for Amy’s loss. One fan said, “Oh nooooo, not sweet little lil bit! She definitely lived a long loving life that you gave to her and now she’ll be your guardian angel for always! Sorry for your loss.”

Pic credit: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Another fan shared their support, saying, “rest in love little bit xx glad we got to see you on seasons and being the support fur baby for the family xx we love you.”

Pic credit: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Little Bit was 22-years-old at the time of her passing.

Amy shares an update on her pregnancy

While mourning her dog, Amy also embraces the journey she’s on with her second pregnancy.

Since announcing she was pregnant at the top of the year, Amy has shared frequent updates with her fans about how she’s feeling, what she’s craving and the progress of her baby’s growth and development.

Her latest update revealed that she is 26-weeks pregnant, and her baby measures in at 14 inches long and just under 2 pounds.

Amy confirmed that she is expecting a boy, who will join her 17-month-old son, Gage. While she previously stated she planned to name her second son John, she recently had a change of heart. She is now thinking of a baby name that reflects her love for horror movies.

Amy shared that she and her husband, Michael, do have a few names in mind. However, they are waiting until his arrival before deciding on an official baby name. She is due to deliver this summer.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.