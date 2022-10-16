1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton is ‘proud’ of herself as she reflects on her life

Amy Slaton shares the birthday wish she has for herself. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Slaton is just a few weeks shy of her 35th birthday. Ahead of the big celebration, she took a moment to reflect on her life.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star keeps a busy schedule as a wife and mother of two, but it seems she wouldn’t trade a thing about her world.

As she prepares to turn a year older, Amy revealed the birthday wish she has for herself.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “As my birthday in few week[s] I gotta say I have nothing to wish for. I got me a wonderful man two awesome boys and a house. I’m proud of myself!!!”

Amy has stated multiple times how important becoming a mom was to her. It was the main reason she decided to have gastric bypass surgery and get to a healthy weight.

With her husband by her side and her kids always close by, it seems that Amy isn’t feeling that anything is missing from her life at this time.

Amy Slaton has the life she always wanted

Fans of 1000-Lb. Sisters may recall hearing Amy talk about the goals she had for herself. Her weight loss journey was just the beginning of things she would accomplish in just a few short years.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After getting married and having her first son, Amy set her eyes on becoming a homeowner. It was important for her that her kids had a stable place to live and grow. Viewers watched as Amy and her husband Michael purchased their first home together and begin planting roots as a family.

Once Amy discovered she was pregnant for a second time, she knew her family would be complete. She now has two sons under the age of two and often shares their milestones with her fans.

What’s happening with Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters?

Tammy Slaton shared with her followers that filming for Season 4 of the show had begun. She could not provide a release date but said fans shouldn’t look for new episodes until 2023.

Tammy also took the time to address some rumors surrounding her. After being absent from social media for quite some time, there was speculation that she was severely ill or possibly deceased. Tammy shared a video to let fans know she was doing well and had even made improvements on her weight loss goals.

Although Amy has not officially confirmed her return for Season 4, Tammy has alluded to her presence by revealing that multiple members of her family were filming for the show alongside her.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus and streaming on Discovery+.