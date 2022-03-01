1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton is halfway through her pregnancy and says the baby is ‘kicking like crazy’

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton shares her 20-week pregnancy update with fans. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Slaton is now 20-weeks pregnant with a baby boy, and she continues to share her journey with fans.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star has been keeping us in the loop about her second pregnancy since making the announcement at the top of the year. She utilizes her social media to give updates on how she’s feeling, how the baby is progressing, and even her food cravings.

This week, Amy officially reached the halfway mark and was eager to share what’s changed in just a few weeks.

Amy shares her pregnancy cravings

In a recent Instagram post, Amy shared her latest pregnancy update. In addition to experiencing some heartburn, she says she is craving chicken salad. Previously, she mentioned craving tacos and couldn’t get enough of them. She says she’s trying to eat healthier while pregnant to not undo the weight loss she’s already achieved, so she feels good about wanting chicken.

Amy also shared that this baby is kicking like crazy, but mostly just at nighttime. Shortly after her announcement, she said this pregnancy just feels different. Everything from the baby’s movement to her cravings is the complete opposite from her first pregnancy.

She conceived 15-month-old Gage just shortly after having gastric bypass surgery and struggled a bit with her diet because of that. This time around, Amy says she feels like she’s doing a better job and even feels like she’s losing a bit of weight while being pregnant.

According to her post, her baby, which is due in July, is now 10 inches long and weighs in at just over 10 ounces.

Will Amy continue filming the show?

Recently, Amy’s older sister and costar, Tammy, hinted that Season 4 of their TLC show would be happening. Fans have been awaiting an announcement since the end of Season 3, as rumors and speculations of cancellation spread online.

While Tammy has remained quiet about the status of the show until now, Amy has been vocal about her feelings. She expressed concerns about continuing to film with the same long hours as before. Her responsibilities and priorities have shifted a bit since the show first started, and the filming schedule has become stressful for her.

She’s stated that if production would be willing to cut back on the hours she had to film, she would be open to doing another season. At the moment, she wants to focus on her pregnancy and caring for her growing family.

Amy has not said anything else about the show since then and has made no hints regarding Season 4.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.