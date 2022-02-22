1000-Lb. Best Friends: Viewers are split over the argument between Tina and Vannessa

1000-Lb. Best Friends Tina Arnold and Vannessa Cross argue while on a camping trip. Pic credit: TLC

1000-Lb. Best Friends is TLC’s latest show about health and weight loss. It follows four close friends who all hope to lose weight and stun their former classmates at their high school reunion.

Along the way, they are trying new forms of exercise, working through their trauma in therapy, and attempting to keep their friendships intact.

The young show is only a few episodes in but is already consistently growing an audience. Each week viewers are getting to know these besties as each one lets their personalities shine through more and more.

Tina and Vannessa bump heads

In a recent episode, the women decided to take a camping trip in an effort to bond and reconnect with one another.

Just before the trip ended, a rainstorm came which sparked a childhood memory for Vannessa. She talked about her mom letting her play in the rain, but only if she took off all her clothes first so that they wouldn’t get them dirty.

Wanting to recreate that memory, Vannessa stripped off her clothes and ran out of their cabin, playing in the rain while naked.

The other women were shocked, but Tina actually became upset at Vannessa’s stunt. This led to an argument between the friends.

Tina felt that Vannessa didn’t care about other people who were around the campgrounds and accused her of being a bad representation for larger women. Vannessa expressed that she felt judged and thought Tina was only upset because she didn’t have the confidence to be comfortable with her body.

Much of Tina’s position was that Vannessa comes off crude and shares things that should be kept private. Vannessa, on the other hand, feels that Tina thinks she is better than everyone else, and that causes friction. The argument exploded and the women shouted insults, frustrations, and hidden emotions back and forth at one another until Tina eventually stormed off.

Viewers weigh in on the argument

As the episode came to an end, viewers took sides and shared their thoughts on the argument.

While some agreed with Tina, saying Vannessa’s behavior went too far, others felt that Vannessa was just being herself and thought Tina was being a bit too uptight.

One viewer praised Vannessa for her carefree mindset, saying, “It takes a strong person to be able to be naked and not care so I do not agree with Tina what so ever.”

A viewer shares their thoughts on the friend’s argument. Pic credit: @AlysonKavan/Twitter

Another viewer sided with Tina, agreeing that Vannessa should keep some things to herself. On Twitter, they said, “Maybe I’m the odd man out but I’m with Tina, there are some thoughts that are just meant to keep private.”

A viewer expresses their support for Tina during the argument. Pic credit: @littlejay124/Twitter

The episode concluded with the women both feeling angry and unheard as they prepared to end their camping trip. Viewers were left wondering if the two can resolve their differences and continue to be part of each other’s support systems, or if this was the beginning of the end of their friendship.

1000-Lb. Best Friends airs Monday nights at 10/9c on TLC.