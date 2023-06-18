10 best dressed 90 Day Fiance stars

90 Day Fiance is about finding love overseas and showcases Americans as they go abroad for romance and, often, as they bring those partners back to the United States to try and build a life.

And while that alone makes for a lot of drama and plenty of interesting storylines, there’s a lot more to the people who make up the 90 Day Fiance shows than just being from somewhere else.

Often, whether American or not, 90 Day Fiance cast members make their mark on fans because of their flair for fashion and having the guts to be bold.

Some of the most memorable cast members never conform to societal norms, opting to carve their own brightly colored path.

They often become fan favorites or, in other cases, become the 90 Day Fiance stars that viewers love to hate. Either way, their time on the TLC hit paves the way for them to keep sharing their favorite looks, often even influencing trends in fashion and earning a living doing just that.

Without delay, here are the top 10 most fashionable 90 Day Fiance stars, in no particular order, because they all embrace fashion in their unique ways.

1. Yara Zaya

Yara Zaya is working hard to become a successful influencer. Pic credit: Yara Zaya/YouTube

Yara Zaya catches a lot of heat from critics about what she wears, says, does — pretty much everything about her. But that doesn’t stop this 90 Day Fiance star from dressing up, looking her best, and turning heads everywhere she goes.

Recently, Yara even tried dressing a bit sexier, something her husband Jovi told her he would like. That didn’t work out well for Yara, who felt like she was dressing like a stripper, but she did look fashionable, just a bit more scantily clad than usual.

90 Day Fiance fans know that Yara has a great sense of style, though, so much so that some have even suggested that she pick out clothes for Jovi so they are on the same level regarding fashion.

2. Natalie Mordovsteva

Natalie Mordovtseva gets dressed up to cook. Pic credit: Natalie Podiakova/YouTube

Let’s be honest, Natalie Mordovtseva is a bit of a train wreck regarding her romantic life. She’s still technically married to Mike Youngquist, but she’s been dating Josh for 90 Day: The Single Life. It’s unclear where her love life stands right now or whether she and Josh will make it.

But Natalie always tries to keep her looks fresh and clean when it comes to fashion. Calling herself an actress, model, and influencer, Natalie recently took some heat for her partnership with Shein.

It’s fast fashion with a history of child labor accusations, and that’s not good. But we’re talking about her looks here and not the ethics of it all. And in that respect, Natalie often brings the heat, whether it be in a curve-hugging bodycon dress, a flirty number like seen in her cooking video above, or some of the other outfits she’s rocked to hit red carpets, events, and just to get through everyday life.

3. Tiffany Franco

Tiffany Franco has lost a lot of weight but didn’t lose her sense of style. Pic credit: TLC

Tiffany Franco has been on quite a journey since her first appearance on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. She found love, got married, had a baby, broke up, found love again, broke up again, and through all that, she’s never lost her sense of style.

In the midst of it all, Tiffany managed to lose over 80 pounds, and she looks incredible. During her time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, she was known for wearing cold shoulder tops — so many of them actually that it became a running joke. But despite rocking a style that not everyone loved, Tiffany always looked sharp with perfect hair, makeup, and clothing choices that no one could call boring.

Now, after losing quite a bit of weight following weight loss surgery and considerable changes to her lifestyle, Tiffany is even more stylish, likely because clothing options are much more abundant.

4. Miona Bell

Miona Bell is one of 90 Day Fiance’s best-dressed cast members. Pic credit: TLC

Miona Bell is possibly one of the most successful 90 Day Fiance stars to move from reality TV to influencing and owning her businesses.

From fashion to makeup and hair, Miona is into it all, and she doesn’t just dress up for fun. According to Jibri, his Serbian wife is already a millionaire at 25 due to her flair for fashion and desire to work hard.

Miona has a handful of businesses she promotes and makes money from — most notably Miona Beauty, where she sells clip-in ponytails, wigs, and hair care products.

She also can often be seen styling her ponytails and promoting them on social media. She even has other reality TV stars wearing them now, which has to be a massive boost for her business.

5. Tom Brooks

Tom Brooks stays dapper. Pic credit: Discovery+

If we were holding a contest for the most debonair 90 Day Fiance cast member of the past or present, Tom Brooks would win hands down. This man knows how to dress and looks incredible in a suit.

Tom may not have found love with Darcey Silva on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but he did find a large audience who appreciated his good looks, charm, and sophistication.

He often can be seen styling it up in business attire like seen above, but Tom can also dress down in jeans and a regular shirt while still keeping things very fashionable. He loves designer duds, nice shoes, watches, and other accessories that keep him looking sharp and fresh.

6. Shaeeda Sween

Shaeeda Sween is known for her classy and stylish 90 Day Fiance looks. Pic credit: TLC

While her husband Bilal is a pretty snazzy dresser, Shaeeda Sween takes the top fashion prize in their relationship.

Shaeeda has made her mark in reality TV with the classiest, most sophisticated style. Even when she wears sweatpants, Shaeeda makes it look good.

She isn’t flashy either, opting to cover up and keep things modest, Shaeeda’s makeup style is immaculate, and her clothing never disappoints.

7. Tim Malcolm

Tim Malcolm has a unique sense of style. Pic credit: TLC

Tim Malcolm is a rare reality TV cast member who breaks onto the scene and ensures no one will ever forget him. He keeps on rising as a star in his own right, much of that due to his unique personality and unusual sense of style.

Without a single care for gender norms or what people might think, Tim often rocks some wild styles ranging from the fur coat seen above to knee-high leather boots, bangles, bandanas, and whatever else he fancies.

When we were first introduced to Tim on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, he was a gun-shooting, fancy car-driving American looking for love in Colombia with Jeniffer Tarazona. Now, he seems to have transcended a bit, working his way to other shows, including 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, and recently, he and best friend Veronica Rodriguez even popped up to do some commentary for a Tell All that they weren’t even a part of.

8. Erika Owens

Erika Owens is easily the most playful with fashion. Pic credit: Glitterbuggin/TikTok

Erika Owens is easily one of the most memorable 90 Day Fiance stars despite her time on Before the 90 Days being short and boring, with her relationship falling apart before it even got going.

But unlike her tragic relationship with Stephanie Matto, Erika’s outfits are always put together, and her rainbow vibe will make you smile.

She’s still making and selling kitschy earrings to her loyal legion of followers who appreciate Erika’s quirky and fun style. She’s the cutest 90 Day Fiance star in the franchise’s history, and no one else can pull off a fruit-themed outfit the way she does.

9. Fernanda Flores

Fernanda Flores is gorgeous and knows how to dress for any occasion. Pic credit: Fernanda Flores/YouTube

Fernanda Flores was a teenager when she met and married Jonathan Rivera on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, so it’s not surprising that things didn’t work out.

What is working for Fernanda, though, is the modeling career she dreamed about while trying to assimilate to life in South Carolina while dreaming of the big city.

Fernanda is in Miami now, and life is good. She’s shown up in a couple of 90 Day Fiance spinoffs to update her fans, and she’s kept busy with modeling, endorsements, and even some cooking on YouTube — and we’re hoping she’ll do more of that!

No matter what she’s doing, Fernanda always looks fabulous. She can easily slay a swimsuit, pair of shorts, or a traditional Mexican dress, putting her on our list of best-dressed 90 Day Fiance stars.

10. Jibri Bell

Jibri Bell always keeps 90 Day Fiance fans guessing when it comes to fashion. Pic credit: TLC

We couldn’t make a list of what 90 Day FIance stars are wearing without putting Jibri Bell on it. After all, he’s among the handful of men from the franchise who turn heads due to their striking fashion sense.

And while Jibri can definitely be over-the-top, that’s part of his charm, and no one can argue that he doesn’t keep it sharp at all times. He knows how to be stylish and take risks, making Jibri’s style a whole lot of fun.

Jibri and Miona both made the list due to their unique and memorable sense of style, and they are, without a doubt, the most fashionable couple in the 90 Day Fiance universe.