Yara Zaya defends husband Jovi Dufren as critics slam his ‘basic’ fashion choices

90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t impressed with Jovi Dufren’s fashion sense, but his wife, Yara Zaya, is sticking up for her man.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Yara celebrated her 29th birthday last week.

The Ukrainian native shared an Instagram post honoring her special day, wishing herself a happy birthday while wearing a silky pink dress in a photo taken by her husband, Jovi.

The day after her festivities, Yara shared a carousel of photos in another Instagram post dedicated to her birthday celebrations with Jovi.

Yara was joined by Jovi in some of the snaps. In one pic, the couple posed for an outdoor shot taken at night on the balcony of their hotel room.

Yara was dressed in a slinky curve-hugging dress with a cutout at the chest, and Jovi matched his wife, donning a white t-shirt and white pants.

“Best birthday ever 🎉🎉🎉🎉,” read the accompanying caption.

More than 22,000 Instagram users liked the post, which also sparked hundreds of comments from fans and critics alike.

While some of the comments were aimed at wishing Yara a happy belated birthday and complimenting her flair for fashion, there were quite a few that took aim at Jovi’s fashion sense.

Yara Zaya sticks up for Jovi Dufren amid criticism for the way he dresses

One such commenter wrote, “You always out dress Jovi,” with another Instagram user writing, “Someone needs to dress this guy. She’s in a beaut dress he wears a T shirt as if he’s a child.”

Yara’s followers aren’t impressed with Jovi’s fashion sense compared to hers. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Others called Jovi “so basic” for the way he dressed for the special occasion, and one critic encouraged Yara to start “dressing up” her husband.

Amid all of the chatter, one comment, in particular, caught Yara’s attention.

When another disparager told her that she “needs to start buying clothes for & styling Jovi” because she’s “dressed like she’s going to the Oscars and he’s in tshirts,” Yara fired back.

Yara has no qualms with Jovi’s style. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

“I like how he dress,” Yara wrote.

90 Day Fiance viewers continually take aim at Yara and Jovi, but she remains unbothered

Since gaining reality TV fame for her appearance on 90 Day Fiance and several spinoffs, Yara has found herself at the center of plenty of judgment but continues to prove that she’s unbothered by it all.

Yara recently found herself standing up for Jovi but for a different reason. In an Instagram post shared on May 30, Jovi’s critics were out in full effect once again, this time taking aim at his appearance.

Some of Jovi’s detractors mocked his teeth and expressed that he could use some Botox and fillers.

The comments didn’t sit well with Yara, and she clapped back, telling the commenters that her husband looks “just perfect” and asking, “What is wrong with you people?” also asking his critics to stop being so “jealous.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.